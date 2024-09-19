We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Spooky season is almost here! Treat yourself to the best Halloween decor now
Secure Target's fan favorite "Lewis the Pumpkin Ghoul" — plus more coveted items before they sell out.
October may technically be a couple weeks away, but big companies like Home Depot, Target and Disney have already begun dropping their Halloween collections. And no wonder: Halloween die-hards clamor to scoop up traditionally scarce decor items to start the celebration early — or at least secure their favorites — before all the good stuff is gone.
Home Depot's Skelly Dog
Target's "Lewis and Friends" Giant Light-up Fixtures
Bath & Body Works' Haunted House Luminary
Home Depot's Animated 13-foot LED Jack Skellington
Pottery Barn's Ghost-Shaped Pillows
West Elm's Terracotta Skull Candelabra
Amazon's (Joyin) 5-foot Hairy Spider
Walmart's (Costway) 5.4' Posable Halloween Skeleton
Grandin Road's Glowy Wreaths
Disney's Lit Pumpkin Decor
Walmart's (Syncfun) Light-Up Ghost Garden Stakes, 3 Pack
Curious as to what the hype is all about? Want to get your hands on some of the hottest Halloween items before they sell out? These days I shop for a living, but I used to work as a copywriter for Williams Sonoma, Inc. brands, so I know a thing or two about the items that tend to go quickly — and aren't likely to come back in stock. With that in mind, keep reading for some of the most sought-after decorations to return for this Halloween season, along with some debuting products we know will go fast.
Though our beloved Skelly the 12' Skeleton has been sold out for a while (sad face), you can still score his furry BFF — the also-likely-to-go-fast Skelly dog. If you managed to grab a Skelly of your own last year, this will make for the perfect ghoulish companion. Skelly dog is 7' tall, slightly closer to Clifford size, and it has LED eyes with eight different display options to boot.
For a slightly less commanding, yet still appropriately terrifying outdoor decor item, meet Lewis, Target's ever-so-popular, likely-to-sell-out 8-feet-tall pumpkin ghoul. His face and hands light the night. He speaks to trick-or-treaters (sayings include "Happy Halloween, my little ghouls") as they walk by. Oh, and he comes with his own entourage: Consider springing for skeleton ghoul Bruce or pumpkin rocker Billy for even greater impact and bigger front yards.
Bath & Body Works released their Halloween collection a couple months ago and many of their beloved candle holders, which tend to sell out every season, are already gone. This adorable Haunted House luminary, which holds your favorite three-wick candle — may we suggest the frightful fruity-floral Vampire Blood? — is still around, though, and even looks great un-lit, too. (See also: the brand's "Spooky Hearse" and "Jack O'Lantern" fragrance plugs for sprinkling in some more Halloween flair throughout the home.)
Home Depot's 13-foot talking Jack Skellington is captivatingly creepy, with a sinisterness and charm unmatched by any other Halloween motif. My brother put one of these on his front lawn last year ... his house became an instant hit with all of the trick-or-treaters who dared to get near. We expect the brand's LED Jack Skellington and Wednesday Addams blowups to also be very popular this year.
Get into the spirit with Pottery Barn's bestselling ghost-shaped plushies: Ghost-Shaped Pillow, Gus the Ghost, Gus the Ghost with Pumpkin and (new this year!) Doug the Ghost Dog. I used to work as a copywriter for Pottery Barn, and everyone there knew that if you wanted any of their ghost-themed offerings, especially the pillows, you couldn't afford to wait. The brand's new Wednesday collaboration and Lit Mirror Door are also worth a look for The Addams Family and Harry Potter fans.
New to West Elm's Halloween lineup this year are their chic terracotta skeleton decor pieces, which are an elevated take on the typical spooky table toppers. This terracotta skull candleabra will catch eyes all autumn long, and we suggest pairing them with some eerie taper candles — like this black three-pack — for maximum effect. We also like the brand's returning Curiosity Plates for more peculiar objects that add intrigue.
Like with everything else, Amazon has no shortage of Halloween decor items. Though, few have managed to stand out quite like this giant, all-too-realistic spider. The Amazon top seller stands tall at 5 feet, with long legs, fuzzy details and beady red eyes. It requires little assembly, no electric source and can be used both outdoors or inside. (These floating LED candles are another Amazon favorite for those who want a little entryway flair.)
Whether you're setting up this bony bod as a special guest at your Halloween party or a spooky addition to your front porch, it's sure to add some frightful fun to your creepy seasonal decor. Movable joints mean you can pose it any way you like!
When it comes to wreaths, few enchant more than those from Grandin Road. We're currently enamored with the Pre-lit Black Twig Wreath (shown and selling fast!) for a simple sparkle, the brand's 600-light Halloween Wreath for more ambiance and the new Slithering Snake Wreath (inset) for more sinister allure. The brand's animated offerings are also among our favorites for surprising and delighting guests once they walk through the door.
Can't make it to Mickey's epic Halloween party this year? Capture some of that Disney magic right inside your home with the brand's limited-edition lit decor. The charming Mickey Mouse Halloween Jack-o'-Lantern Votive Candle Holder, which has a special Halloween message on back, and playful Stitch Light-Up Pumpkin, suitable for indoors and outdoors, are among new, adorable Disney items we anticipate selling out well ahead of fall.
'How cute are these little light-up ghosties? Just stick 'em into the ground and they'll light up any outdoor Halloween display or just provide a creepy guide up your walkway. They're battery-operated, durable and reusable.