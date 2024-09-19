Spooky season is almost here! Treat yourself to the best Halloween decor now

October may technically be a couple weeks away, but big companies like Home Depot, Target and Disney have already begun dropping their Halloween collections. And no wonder: Halloween die-hards clamor to scoop up traditionally scarce decor items to start the celebration early — or at least secure their favorites — before all the good stuff is gone.

Curious as to what the hype is all about? Want to get your hands on some of the hottest Halloween items before they sell out? These days I shop for a living, but I used to work as a copywriter for Williams Sonoma, Inc. brands, so I know a thing or two about the items that tend to go quickly — and aren't likely to come back in stock. With that in mind, keep reading for some of the most sought-after decorations to return for this Halloween season, along with some debuting products we know will go fast.

Home Depot Home Depot's Skelly Dog Though our beloved Skelly the 12' Skeleton has been sold out for a while (sad face), you can still score his furry BFF — the also-likely-to-go-fast Skelly dog. If you managed to grab a Skelly of your own last year, this will make for the perfect ghoulish companion. Skelly dog is 7' tall, slightly closer to Clifford size, and it has LED eyes with eight different display options to boot. $199 at Home Depot

West Elm West Elm's Terracotta Skull Candelabra New to West Elm's Halloween lineup this year are their chic terracotta skeleton decor pieces, which are an elevated take on the typical spooky table toppers. This terracotta skull candleabra will catch eyes all autumn long, and we suggest pairing them with some eerie taper candles — like this black three-pack — for maximum effect. We also like the brand's returning Curiosity Plates for more peculiar objects that add intrigue. $51 at West Elm

Amazon Amazon's (Joyin) 5-foot Hairy Spider Like with everything else, Amazon has no shortage of Halloween decor items. Though, few have managed to stand out quite like this giant, all-too-realistic spider. The Amazon top seller stands tall at 5 feet, with long legs, fuzzy details and beady red eyes. It requires little assembly, no electric source and can be used both outdoors or inside. (These floating LED candles are another Amazon favorite for those who want a little entryway flair.) $16 at Amazon