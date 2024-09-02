Stacey Solomon's divisive bedroom makeover leaves husband Joe Swash unimpressed

Stacey Solomon has given her bedroom at home a dramatic makeover and it's caused a bit of a divide.

The Loose Women panellist, 34, is embracing the summer coming to an end and is looking ahead to the next holiday on the calendar.

But husband Joe Swash, 42, had a few words to say about Stacey's Halloween-themed display. Posting a video on her Instagram, the mother-of-five looked a little sheepish at the camera as Joe insists: "Months before Halloween… "I'm not walking around in a ghost house, alright? So, it's either Halloween or me."

Watch the video below to see the funny interaction and the TV star's impressive bedroom transformation...

The clip immediately cuts to Stacey in her element while embracing the spooky theme to full effect.



Stacey had gone hell for leather on the Halloween theme. The former I'm a Celebrity contestant explained in the caption how she'd teamed up with George Home at Asda to create her own line of autumnal decorations to mark her favourite time of year.

"Me and my husband every September 1st… We all knew who I'd chose. Happy September everyone.

"My favourite time of the year is coming. Sorry not sorry @joeswash love uuuu just not as much as pumpkins."

Stacey Solomon gave her bedroom a spooky makeover (Instagram)

Stacey and Joe weren't the only ones with differing opinions. Plenty of followers found the video hilarious and were praising Stacey for her interior efforts.

"Everything looks amazing Stacey!!!" said one fan, as another wrote: "Love this! Poor Joe had no chance." A third agreed: "This is brilliant - love the range x."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

However, others were more on Joe's side and insisted it was far too early to be thinking about Halloween. "Way too early - come on. Joe is right on this one."

Another commented: "Noooo, I’m not ready for summer to be over yet!!!" One fan also said: "As lovely as the range looks Stace and as much as I love you…please, no. It's September. Halloween is in October. Let’s stop making 1 day holidays 2 months long."

Stacey has completely transformed Pickle Cottage (Instagram)

Stacey, who is mum to Zachary, 15, Leighton, 11, Rex, four, Rose, two, and one-year-old Belle, moved her family in March 2021 and the gorgeous Tudor-style cottage is tucked away in the Essex countryside.

The house has multiple rooms including more than one bedroom, reception rooms, a huge kitchen and conservatory area and a stunning garden with a full-size pool.