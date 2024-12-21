Stand tall, hum and try a dead hang: 22 two-minute tension relievers

Scrunch your shoulders

Restore a feeling of calm by scrunching your shoulders up to your ears as tightly as possible, holding for 10 seconds, then inhaling. Exhale as you release the tension in your shoulders.

Marie-Claire Stanmore, pilates teacher, yoga teacher and sports massage therapist

Relieve eye strain

Eye strain is on the rise thanks to our increased use of digital devices. The symptoms can include headaches, eye soreness, dry eyes, double vision and blurred vision.

To counteract eye strain, start by keeping your head completely still while looking as far as you can to the right, left, up and down. Hold each position for three to five seconds, and repeat twice. Next, imagine you see an infinity symbol straight ahead of you and use your eyes to trace the contours of it. Slowly expand the movement for 15 seconds one way, 15 in reverse.

After this, look outside at a tree or object about 30 metres away and focus on it for 15 seconds. Repeat this twice. End by blinking rapidly for 15 seconds, as this helps to lubricate the eyelid.

Daniel Collis, vice-president of the Institute for Osteopathy

Hum a little

When we hum we stimulate the vagus nerve which connects our brains to our major organs. This signals safety and allows our heart and breath rate to fall – easing feelings of stress and tension. To hum, simply drop the shoulders down and bring your lips together. Take a deep inhale in through the nose. Exhale slowly through the nose while gently making an “aum” sound. Repeat as necessary.

Farzana Ali, sound therapist and author of Sound Healing: How to Use Sound to Beat Stress and Anxiety

Take a breath to reduce tension

When we are stressed, our breath shortens as we go into fight or flight mode. To recalibrate, sit straight with square shoulders and a proud chest. Inhale for four seconds, hold for four seconds and exhale for four seconds; repeat this at least four times. Hold on to something smooth (like a stone) or gently stroke the top of your hand. As you breathe in, imagine inflating your belly like a balloon and as you exhale imagine letting out all the tension, while repeating to yourself, “it’ll pass, as it’s always passed”. Smile even though you do not feel like it – your facial muscles give a powerful feedback to your brain.

Dr Francesco Bernardi, psychologist

Squeeze your shoulders

Alleviate tingly fingers and sore wrists by squeezing your shoulder blades backwards, imagining a tennis ball between them. Count to 10, and then just relax. Then repeat that exercise a couple of times.

Maxim Howitz, consultant orthopaedic hand and wrist surgeon; founder of The Hand Doctor Practice

Relieve your back with a tennis ball

For targeted back relief, a tennis ball self-massage can work wonders. Lean against the ball, either on the floor or a wall, apply light pressure and move it in a circular motion for just a couple of minutes to ease discomfort in the affected area.

Philippa Oakley, chiropractor and member of the British Chiropractic Association

Pinch your eyebrows

Many of us spend hours a day frowning at our screens, which can create dynamic wrinkles between the eyebrows and tension in the forehead. To release the tension, place the thumbs under the inner eyebrow and press for five seconds. Then place the index fingers at the top of the eyebrow to pinch and gently pull apart the eyebrows. Hold for five seconds and then glide fingers along to the end of the eyebrows. Repeat five times.

Lauren Hughes, facialist

Stretch your lower back

To relieve a stiff lower back, stand with your feet wide apart to stretch the inner thigh muscles. Then turn your right foot out and bend the knee, leaning your body over it and stretching your arm over your head. You should feel the stretch along the left side of your torso. Hold for a few seconds, breathing gently, then repeat on the other side. Slowly return to your starting position, then fold your upper body forwards towards the floor between your legs. Feel the stretch in your hamstrings before gradually returning to standing position, and bending backwards to get stretch in your lower back. If any of the positions bring on pain, take a break and try again later.

Sam Bhide, physiotherapist

Lengthen your spine

To counteract rounded shoulders and relieve back tension, try standing tall, while imagining a string pulling you up from the crown of your head. Inhale through your nose, expanding your ribcage, and exhale through your mouth as though blowing out a candle. Roll your shoulders back and down, creating space between your ears and shoulders. Circle your arms slowly backward five times, imagining you’re moving through water to engage your back muscles.

Next, interlace your fingers behind your back, keeping your arms straight. Gently draw your hands down while lifting through your chest. Hold for 30 seconds, breathing deeply.

Finally, with feet hip-width apart and soft knees, slowly roll down vertebrae by vertebrae, letting your head hang heavy. Take three breaths here, then roll up slowly. Focus on quality over quantity – move mindfully without forcing. Release and repeat twice more.

Louise Drake, fitness expert and founder of the Louisa Drake Method

Extend your exhale

A simple way to start to calm your nervous system is to exhale for longer than you inhale. Start by exhaling through your nose. Inhale for four seconds through your nose. Exhale for six seconds through your nose. Hold your breathe for two seconds. Repeat this breath cycle at least 10 times, or until you have reached your desired state of relaxation.

Richie Bostock, Breathwork coach, author and speaker

Swing your arms

To help alleviate shoulder tension, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Keeping a loose upright posture, turn from the centre of the body, allowing your arms to swing from side to side, and contact the body – one in front, one behind. The swinging motion is completely driven by the body’s rotation.

Stephanie Fowler, tai chi instructor and massage therapist

Grab the dog lead

Lie on your back with your knees bent, and feet flat, ensuring your feet and knees are a fist-width apart. Hold a strap (a scarf or a dog lead also works well) in both hands – not too tight or too loose – across the front of the body, with the arms straight and palms down on the floor beside you. Inhale to prepare, then exhale. Tilt your pelvis towards your face, press your feet down into the floor and curl your spine off the mat, like a piece of Velcro.

It should feel as though your ribcage is heavy and your tailbone is trying to pour over your head like a wave. You should have a straight line between shoulder, hip and knee. Inhale and take the arms overhead, hovering them just off the floor with palms facing up. Next, exhale and start to roll down through your spine, adding a little tension in the strap and imagining someone pulling your arms in the opposite direction to your knees as you roll your spine down. Inhale and return the arms to the start position. Repeat five to eight times.

Stacy Weeks, integrated movement specialist and pilates instructor

Massage your jaw

The most immediate thing you can do to relieve facial discomfort is a gentle massage. Gentle neck stretches from side to side, and shoulder rolls can relieve tight muscles in these areas before starting on the jaw.

Place your fingers just in front of your ears, along your jawline, and clench your teeth. You’ll feel the muscle tighten under your fingertips. Start by tapping up and down along the muscle on both sides, with two fingers for 10 counts. Next, massage with your fingertips moving in slow, circular motions. Gradually work your way up and down the muscle from the jawline and back up to the cheekbone, adjusting the pressure to what feels relieving.

Charlie Perry, skincare expert and facialist

Try a dead hang

Dead hangs are an effective way of releasing tension in the vertebrae, reducing back pain and improving overall spinal alignment. They promote better posture and relieve tightness from poor sitting or standing habits.

Firstly, find a bar: use a pull-up bar or any sturdy overhead structure that can safely support your bodyweight. Hold the bar with an overhand grip (palms facing away from you), shoulder-width apart. Make sure your grip is secure but not too tight to allow for relaxation. Lift your feet off the ground and allow your body to hang freely. Relax your shoulders and let your body stretch downward. Your arms should be fully extended. While you’re hanging, focus on deep, slow breathing. As you exhale, allow your body to relax more deeply into the stretch, feeling the release in your back and shoulders.

Start by hanging for 20 to 30 seconds, and gradually work up to longer holds (up to a minute or more) as your grip and endurance improve. When you’re ready to come down, gently lower yourself to the ground or step back on to a platform. Avoid dropping down suddenly to prevent jarring your body.

Aimee Victoria Long, personal trainer

Help your hips

To relieve tension on the hip joints, start by lying on your back. Draw up your right ankle over the front of your left thigh to a position that is comfortable above the knee. Using your left hand, slowly pull your left thigh toward your torso with an exhale. Hold the position for 10 to 15 seconds, taking slow, deep breaths. Release with a slow deep inhale and repeat on the other side.

Rej Bhumbra, consultant orthopaedic and trauma surgeon at London Orthopaedic Clinic

Hold your head up

To relieve neck tension caused by looking down at our computers and phones, lie face down on the floor. Connect your forehead to both hands, one on top of the other. Next, keep the head and hands connected as you lift your head and chest off the mat. Hold for one deep inhale and exhale, then lower back down to the mat. Repeat eight to 10 times.

Marsha Lindsay, pilates teacher and founder of Nobu Pilates

Tuck in your chin

A chin tuck is a quick, easy exercise to alleviate symptoms of a headache. Cradle your hands behind your head, as if you were creating a basket for your head to sit in and gently push your head into your hands. Hold the position for five to 10 seconds and then relax. Repeat 10 times. This exercise can be continued throughout the day, as required.

Faye Pattison, physiotherapist and founder of Faye Pattison Physiotherapy

Raise your legs

Relieve tension in the lower body by lying on the ground and resting the backs of your legs on the wall, a sofa, a bed or any sturdy surface you have. Your legs can be straight or bent and you can make the environment cosier by lying on a blanket, or putting a pillow behind your head. Hold this supported inversion for two minutes, trying to let yourself soften into the support around you.

Lucy Bishop, yoga teacher and movement specialist

Press the flesh

Locate the fleshy part of your palm, between the thumb and the forefinger. To relieve stress, apply thumb pressure into that point, using the opposite hand (make sure your hand is relaxed; you can’t locate it if the receiving hand is tense). Work into this point deeply, but comfortably, for about one to two minutes.

Andrea Hurst, reflexology practitioner

Soothe your scapula

To release shoulder pain and tension, stand tall, with arms by your sides. Slowly move your shoulder blades up, forward, down, and back in a controlled, circular motion. Reverse the direction after a few repetitions. Keep the arms still and focus on the scapula movement.

Artur Zolkiewicz, personal trainer

Pop a squat

The best exercise for knees is the humble squat. It helps to put the knee through the full range of movement, stretch all the tissues and relieve tension. A squat should be performed with the feet hip-width apart, the back straight and with a controlled movement from standing into a deep squat, and then coming back up. I’d recommend doing 20 to 30 squats in two minutes. Keeping good form and posture throughout the movement is key.

Bilal Barkatali, orthopaedic surgeon specialising in knee and hip surgery

And don’t forget your feet …

A simple stress-relieving exercise for the feet is rolling a spiky massage ball – or if you don’t have one, a tennis ball will do – underneath the arch and along the length of the foot. Sit comfortably in a chair, place the ball under one foot, and gently roll it back and forth for a minute or two on each foot. A light to medium pressure can be applied to massage the muscles, targeting any areas of tension.

This exercise helps to stimulate blood flow and can relax tight muscles which will ease foot pain and strain.

Sarah Crookes, podiatrist and director of Hackney Podiatry

