Stanley's iconic tumbler now has a built-in, leakproof straw — get it in 5 sizes

The big cup we all know and love just got a small but mighty upgrade — plus a bunch of new colors.

It comes as no surprise that Stanley may just be the official victor in the "big cup" contest with so many people either owning or wanting its ever-popular Quencher tumbler. Now that they're a bit easier to get ahold of (remember when folks were buying these in bulk since they were selling out so fast?), the brand has made a small but exciting upgrade to its design: a built-in leakproof straw. They've even added some pizazz to the name as this new-and-improved cup is called the Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler.

But how exactly does this help you? Well, you won't have to physically remove the straw to clean it as you would most other tumblers. That means you won't have to deal with anyone in your house snagging it from the drying rack and popping it into their smoothie (gross). This one is engineered right into the lid to keep it in place at all times.

Sure, that's cool but what most people are looking forward to is its leakproof design. We found in our review that the original Quencher tumbler leaks when tipped over, and that's due to the straw opening being well, just that — an opening. With this new design, you can snap the straw shut when it's not in use, completely covering that opening and preventing any liquid from spilling, even when the tumbler's upside down.

The new Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler is available at Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods and directly at Stanley and shoppers get to choose from five sizes and a bunch of new colors and designs. Check out all the options below to see which one fits your lifestyle best.

Amazon Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler, 40-ounce The most popular size in the Stanley Quencher lineup, this 40-ouncer can keep you hydrated for hours whether you're going to the beach or just lounging at home. It keeps drinks cold for up to 11 hours and iced for up to two days. "This one is way better than the classic one," a fan wrote. "It doesn't spill even when you put it in your bag." We honestly didn't think you could improve on the original, but this review has us sold. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler, 30-ounce Prefer a Quencher size that's a bit more, um, approachable? This 30-ouncer is a bit less bulky (and lighter), making it much more portable. Like its larger sibling, it also fits in most car cup holders. This size keeps drinks cold for up to nine hours and iced for 40. "The straw is made inside the mug, so there is no need to wash anything separately," a five-star fan wrote. "The cold drinks stay very cold and the hot drinks hot." $35 at Amazon

Amazon Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler, 14-ounce This size is a bit harder to find, but Amazon has it in stock and available in multiple colors. It keeps drinks cold for up to eight hours and iced for up to 30. If you're looking for the best kid-friendly Stanley, you've found it! Or if you don't have a kid but don't need to carry a day's worth of hydration with you, this might be the choice for you. "No drips," one short, but sweet reviewer wrote. "Sturdy and durable material." $20 at Amazon

Amazon Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler, 20-ounce If the 14-ouncer is more petite than what you had in mind, this one is a step up. It's a bit wider and, of course, holds more liquid. It keeps drinks cold for up to eight hours and iced for 30. "It's smaller and easier to hold when I'm driving than my other Stanley," this reviewer noted. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler, 64-ounce The largest of the bunch, this one is sure to keep you hydrated all throughout the day. In fact, you may not even need to refill it. It keeps drinks cold for up to 15 hours and iced for over two days. Keep in mind, though, that this model is not car cup holder-compatible. $60 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

