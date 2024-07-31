Starbucks' Fall Menu Has Leaked Online — and There Are Some Amazing All-New Drinks to Try

Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai, anyone?

We may still be in the height of summer, but it appears Starbucks, the reigning champ of pumpkin spice everything, is already gearing up for fall. And its new fall menu has leaked online for all of us to enjoy.

On Monday, Instagram user and all-around in-the-know snack guru Markie_Devo posted the Starbucks fall lineup, which, of course, includes the Pumpkin Spiced Latte in hot, iced, and frap forms, along with a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and the new Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai, which Devo noted is a non-dairy option. There's also the Oatmilk Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso and the Oatmilk Apple Crisp Macchiato drinks for those looking to try something new.

As for food, Devo reported that cans can expect the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, a Baked Apple Croissant, and an all-new "Raccoon Cake Pop," but there are no clues on what exactly that flavor may actually be. The above drinks and food are expected to drop on August 22, and really, that's a pretty believable date, considering the coffee giant dropped its Pumpkin Spice Latte on August 24 last year.

But hang on because Starbucks has more. On September 19 it's also expected to drop the new Iced Oatmilk Pecan Crunch Latte and the Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam. It will also release a cool, all-new Mummy Cookie to go with it.

Commenters seem genuinely pumped about all the new and returning favorites. "The pumpkin creme is chef's kiss! Glad to see it return," one commenter said. "Yum I loved pistachio and macadamia, so I’m so excited for pecan," another added.

Food & Wine reached out to representatives from Starbucks to confirm but have not heard back by the time of publication. However, we're inclined to give credence to Devo's post. After all, he did snag a leaked copy of the fall 2023 menu at Starbucks and appears to have some seriously spectacular fast food sources willing to share all kinds of information. In fact, on Sunday, Devo also posted about the limited edition Starbucks X Disney Mickey Mouse Halloween Cups that would make for an excellent vessel for your next pumpkin-spiced treat.



