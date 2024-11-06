Starbucks' Holiday Drink Menu Includes a Festive Refresher for the First Time

The coffee chain's holiday drinks hit stores on Thursday, Nov. 7

Starbucks The Cran-Merry Orange Refresher comes in three options

Starbucks is ready to deck the halls.

The coffee chain announced the new and returning holiday menu items, all of which will be landing in stores on Thursday, Nov. 7.

For the first time ever, the coffeehouse is launching a holiday Refresher: the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher. The drink comes in three varieties — the original, Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher and Cran-Merry Drink — and each is meant to scratch a specific holiday itch.

The Cran-Merry Orange Refresher has flavors of orange, cranberry and warm spices, according to a press release. Green coffee extract gives the beverage a slightly caffeinated kick, dried cranberries add a festive look and a shake with ice adds a chill to the drink. The OG version is combined with water, too.

The Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher has all the same elements as the original but swaps out water for lemonade. Similarly, the Cran-Merry Drink is a copy of the other two but with coconut milk instead of water for a “tropical twist and a rich, creamy texture.”

Starbucks The Starbucks holiday line-up

PEOPLE staffers got a first taste of the fruity, festive beverages and were pleasantly surprised that the drinks still brought the wintery vibes we look for in a holiday drink. The Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher was a favorite for one tester, who said the tartness of the lemonade really complemented the cranberry flavor.

The classic holiday drinks will be available on Thursday, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. Seasonal cold foams like peppermint chocolate are making a comeback. Plus, newbies gingerbread cold foam and salted pecan cold foam can be added as a customization to any drink.

Starbucks Starbucks' Holiday Menu food items

When it comes to the festive food, there are more new items than there are returning ones. The Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and Cranberry Bliss Bars that fans know and love will be available, as will three new sweets and one savory option.

The Dark Toffee Bundt is a personal-sized baked good. The treat is described as having “deep toffee flavors” and is coated in merry sprinkles. The Penguin Cookie is a shortbread covered with frosting to make a penguin face. Similarly, the Snowman Cake Pop combines vanilla cake with buttercream before being dipped in white chocolate icing and decorated with snowman elements.

The Turkey Sage Danish is the only salty choice for fans looking to get in the spirit. The flaky pastry is filled with turkey sausage and béchamel sauce.

The hot drinks will all be served in this season’s new holiday cups in green, red and pink hues. The iced drink cups are adorned with illustrations of ornaments so every sipper can get into the spirit.

Starbucks Starbucks Reserve Holiday Menu

While these holiday goodies are available nationwide, there are a few items available exclusively at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries. There, fans can sip on an Iced Caramel Brulée Eggnog Latte, Eggnog Espresso Martini, Fog Nog Tea Latte, Peppermint Mocha and Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini. For food options, customers can choose between a Pistachio Raspberry Tart, Coffee Eggnog Holiday Cookie, Cranberry Cheese Danish, Chocolate Hazelnut Swirl Cake, Classic Panettone and Potato Truffle Pizza.

Also starting on Nov. 7, the coffee chain will no longer charge extra for customizing drinks with non-dairy milk, a change that can save up to $0.90. The change goes into affect at all locations in the U.S.

