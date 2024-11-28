Is Starbucks open or closed on Thanksgiving 2024? Here's what you need to know

Thanksgiving has arrived, and whether you're preparing to host the holiday gathering at your home or traveling to one elsewhere, a midday caffeine boost might be just what the doctor ordered.

While banks, post offices, and some retail, grocery and restaurant chains will be closed on the holiday, consumers looking for a cup of coffee are in luck, as most Starbucks locations will remain open on Nov. 28.

The chain's hours vary by location, meaning some will be open while others can be closed. The company recommends customers check with their closest location to confirm their specific holiday hours. Customers can also use the store locator function on the Starbucks app or website for information regarding their local Starbucks shop.

What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving?

In addition to Starbucks, here are a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

McDonald's; hours vary by location

Burger King; hours vary by location

Bojangles

Taco Bell; hours vary by location

Starbucks; hours vary by location

Dunkin'; hours vary by location

IHOP

Denny's

Krispy Kreme; shops close at 2 p.m.

Applebee's

Fogo de Chão; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ruth's Chris; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wendy's; hours vary by location

Cracker Barrel

Hooters; 4 p.m. to midnight

Whataburger

The following restaurant chains will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Outback Steakhouse

KFC

Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Olive Garden

Texas Roadhouse

Chili's Grill and Bar

Red Lobster

Zaxby's

Chick-fil-A

Longhorn Steakhouse

First Watch

