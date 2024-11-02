Starbucks releases its cups for the 2024 holiday season: See this year's designs

Starbucks has released a new holiday cup collection as the company prepares to start the holiday season.

Just ahead of the holiday season kickoff at Starbucks on Nov. 7, the company wants to bring their customers joy as they sip on their favorite hot or cold beverages.

“We love finding these genuine moments of joy and coffee to inspire the creative,” Kristy Cameron, Starbucks’ creative director, said in a statement. “Whether that’s coffee trees growing, beans roasting, cups toasting, or lights glowing – we wanted to share the warmth of our coffeehouse and the anticipation of the red cups arriving with our customers and partners.”

To achieve the color of the new cups, the company decided to incorporate the traditional Starbucks green color as well as adding cranberry red to set the festive tone, Starbucks said.

“We're really excited to lean into greens this year,” Cameron said. “The jade green is so vibrant and bright, and we love how it references our brand colors in a way that brings a spark of joy to our holiday cups this season.”

This year’s theme, “Merrier Together”, is a recognition of community the holidays bring as people unite through song.

“We kept thinking about this notion of voices coming together, like our siren singing,” Cameron said. “It feels musical in a way.”

Starbucks holiday cup designs

Starbucks released the holiday cups that will be available this year. Customers can choose from four hot cups and one cold cup to enjoy their desired beverage.

Here is a look at this year’s lineup.

Warm Wishes

Warm Wishes.

Warm Wishes was created by Starbucks designers with the cups coming together saying “cheers” to each other, the company said.

“Interconnected dots evoke glowing holiday lights and moments of enjoying coffee together,” Starbucks said.

Joyful Connection

Joyful Connection.

The design for Joyful Connection was created based on the sight of coffee roasting at a Starbucks Reserve Roastery, Starbucks said.

“That was the inspiration for the Joyful Connection cup," the company said. "With its circular shapes combining to form a pattern that honors the art of coffee roasting and the joy of being together."

Lyrical Landscape

Lyrical Landscape.

The holiday season is known as the gift-giving season, and Starbucks chose to display that with this cup.

“Lyrical Landscape features vibrant, undulating lines that weave together, reminiscent of holiday ribbons and the green rolling hills where coffee is grown,” the company said. “Alternating bands of red, green and pink create a symphony of color like a perfectly wrapped gift.”

Siren Chorus

Siren Chorus.

Starbucks paid homage to the company’s logo, the siren, and their coffee bean production.

“Striped holiday charms come together in a chorus of colors, drawing inspiration from the patterns made from raking coffee beans in the sun and the flowing lines of the Starbucks siren,” the company said.

Holiday Cold Cup

Holiday Cold Cup.

For customers that like to indulge in a cold drink while celebrating the holiday season, Starbucks made a cup just for you.

“Festive charms adorn the holiday cold cup, adding a touch of cheer to the season’s icy beverages,” the company said.

