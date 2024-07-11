Starmer signals Ukraine can use British Storm Shadow missiles to strike inside Russia

Sir Keir Starmer has signalled that Ukraine can use British Storm Shadow missiles to strike military targets inside Russia, a move likely to anger Moscow.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the UK at the Nato summit in Washington for lifting the ban.

While the prime minister emphasised that the use of the missiles must comply with international humanitarian law, he said it is up to Ukraine to decide how to deploy them.

Storm Shadows are to be used “for defensive purposes”, he said. “But it is for Ukraine to decide how to deploy it for those defensive purposes.”

Mr Zelensky wrote on X: “This morning, I learned about the permission to use Storm Shadow missiles against military targets in Russian territory. Today, we had the opportunity to discuss the practical implementation of this decision.”

This intervention by Mr Starmer is being seen as a hawkish shift from the UK’s previously ambiguous stance on the matter.

Storm Shadows – precision-guided long-range cruise missiles with a firing range of over 250km (155 miles) – have been used by British and French air forces in the Gulf, Iraq and Libya.

The UK confirmed that it would supply Ukraine with Storm Shadows in May last year.

I held my first meeting with the new UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer.



I thanked Prime Minister Starmer for all the UK's military and financial assistance provided to our country. This morning, I learned about the permission to use Storm Shadow missiles against military targets…

On Wednesday, defence secretary John Healey approved Kyiv’s use of Storm Shadow missiles for strikes inside Russia.

Mr Healey affirmed Britain’s commitment to helping Ukraine fight the Russian forces but did not discuss “operational arrangements”.

Reacting to the news, Dimitry Peskov, a spokesperson for Russian president Vladimir Putin, said: “If this is so then, of course, this is another absolutely irresponsible step towards escalating tensions and seriously escalating the situation.”

“We will be watching this very thoroughly and respond accordingly,” Mr Peskov told Reuters.

At the summit in Washington, meanwhile, Nato members said they will continue to support Ukraine “on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including Nato membership”.

“Ukraine’s future is in Nato,” the alliance said in a statement.

Dan Jarvis, the new UK security minister, said the UK must be “incredibly careful” to avoid retaliation from the Kremlin.