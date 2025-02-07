States absorb big increases in Medicaid for sicker-than-expected enrollees after COVID-19 pandemic

Marc Levy
·3 min read

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — States are absorbing substantial increases in health care costs for the poor, as they realize that the people remaining on Medicaid rolls after the COVID-19 pandemic are sicker than anticipated — and costlier to care for.

In Pennsylvania, state budget makers recently unveiled the scale of that miscalculation, with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro proposing an increase of $2.5 billion in Medicaid spending in the next fiscal year.

That amounts to a roughly 5% increase in overall state spending, mostly driven by the cost to care for unexpectedly sick people remaining on the state's Medicaid rolls.

Costs went up partly because some people put off medical treatment during the pandemic, Shapiro's administration said. As a result, their conditions worsened and became costlier to treat.

“The delays in health care access have had a significant impact on this population — a lack of access to general and specialty care; delayed procedures; avoidable hospital stays and emergency department visits; development of comorbidities; and a lack of preventative medicine as a whole,” Shapiro's administration said.

The Alliance of Community Health Plans last fall asked the federal government to review Medicaid reimbursement rates in Pennsylvania and a handful of other states that it said were unrealistically low and relying on outdated claims data that showed a relatively healthier population of Medicaid enrollees.

The alliance's members — typically nonprofit insurers that have hospital systems and state Medicaid contracts — in several states were “facing an existential threat” from low reimbursement rates, said Dan Jones, the alliance's senior vice president for federal affairs.

Analysts say that pandemic-era protections that prevented states from disenrolling people from Medicaid had helped to cloak the relative sickness of those who would remain enrolled after states began reevaluating recipients’ eligibility.

Federal pandemic aid ended just as the average cost per recipient began rising.

"Over the course of last year, I heard that from states and from Medicaid directors and others that they were worried about it," said Edwin Park, a research professor for the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy.

All states are seeing higher-than-expected per-Medicaid beneficiary costs, Park said.

Surveys from KFF last fall found that most responding states expected a Medicaid budget shortfall — a big change from prior surveys — and that most states reported seeking federal approval to increase reimbursement rates because enrollees were sicker than anticipated.

In Indiana, lawmakers last year imposed cutbacks after the state found that it had underestimated its Medicaid costs by nearly $1 billion.

In Pennsylvania, the $2.5 billion projected Medicaid cost increase will be a big pill to swallow in a state with a slow-growing economy and a shrinking workforce that is delivering relatively meager gains in tax collections.

Tax collections are projected to rise by less than $800 million in the 2025-26 fiscal year, and Republican lawmakers are wary about spending down the state's roughly $10.5 billion surplus for fear of depleting it within a few years.

Pennsylvania's Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, said the pandemic amounted to a “pause button” on improving the efficiency of the state's Medicaid program because billions in federal aid helped pay for it.

President Donald Trump's first administration reshaped Medicaid by allowing states to introduce work requirements for recipients. Martin said he'll be interested to see whether the new Trump administration will give states more flexibility to put cost-saving limits on the program.

“These are big chunks of the budget that have impacts on your ability to do everything else on both sides, the federal side and the state side,” Martin said.

___

Follow Marc Levy on X at: https://x.com/timelywriter

Marc Levy, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Lawmaker Quits DOGE Caucus Live On TV With ‘Dynamite’ Slam Of Elon Musk

    Democratic Rep. Val Hoyle condemned Donald Trump's billionaire buddy with an explosive metaphor.

  • Trump says he will announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries next week

    President Donald Trump said on Friday he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries next week, a major escalation of his trade war. Trump did not identify which countries would be hit but suggested it would be a broad effort that could also help solve U.S. budget problems. "I'll be announcing that, next week, reciprocal trade, so that we're treated evenly with other countries," Trump said.

  • A Grocery What?!? Karoline Leavitt’s Briefing Blunder Leaves Everyone Confused

    The Trump White House press secretary's gaffe prompted two words to trend online.

  • US seizes Venezuelan president's plane held in Dominican Republic during Rubio visit

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday seized a second plane belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ’s government that is currently in the Dominican Republic.

  • 37 Powerful Photos From Yesterday's Anti-Trump Protests That Will Haunt The United States Forever

    50 protests in all 50 states on one day.

  • Trump Locks Rowdy GOP Lawmakers Away: ‘Sit Here Until You Figure It Out’

    Donald Trump employed a strongman’s strong-arm tactic on Thursday when he beckoned House Republicans to the White House, shut them in a room, and said: “Sit here until you figure it out.” After nearly five hours of shouting at each other over how to legislate the president’s campaign promises, they emerged. But not exactly on the same page.

  • "My Heart Breaks Just Thinking My Vote Contributed To This": 27 MAGA Voters Shared What Donald Trump Could Do To Lose Their Support, And For Some It's Too Late

    "We didn't vote for my husband to lose his government career and benefits."

  • National Prayer Event Devolves Into Ungodly Partisan Brawl

    Thursday’s bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast, where President Donald Trump affirmed he now “much more strongly” believes in God, went off the rails once lawmakers closed their Bibles and opened their social media accounts. Republicans are hammering Rep. Jared Huffman, a Democrat from California’s North Coast, over his accusation that Speaker Mike Johnson eroded the separation of church and state by moving the mostly Christian gathering to the Capitol. “Speaker Johnson’s National Prayer Breakf

  • Senator Says They Are Getting ‘1,600 Calls a Minute’ Amid Trump-Musk Chaos

    A Republican senator has revealed that the Senate is being slammed with “1,600 calls a minute” rather than the typical 40 amid the chaos of Donald Trump’s first three weeks in office. The onslaught has been so great that the Senate phone system hasn’t been able to handle it, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in an X post on Wednesday. “The U.S. Senate phone system has been receiving around 1,600 calls each minute, compared to the 40 calls per minute we usually receive, which has disrupted our call

  • Education Staffers Warned: Trump Buyout Deal Comes With a Major Catch

    Leaders at the Department of Education told staff Wednesday that the Trump administration could cancel its controversial, government-wide deferred resignation offer after workers sign it, possibly leaving them without months of guaranteed pay. According to a report in NBC News, citing three department sources, two top department officials said during a virtual all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the education secretary could rescind the administration’s offer, which allows workers to voluntarily

  • Republican Senators Break With House Over Trump Tax Cuts Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Republicans broke with their House counterparts on pivotal budget legislation to carry out President Donald Trump’s agenda Wednesday after weeks of rising frustration with House Speaker Mike Johnson’s inability to overcome ideological infighting among lawmakers.Most Read from BloombergCitadel to Leave Namesake Chicago Tower as Employees RelocateState Farm Seeks Emergency California Rate Hike After FiresTransportation Memos Favor Places With Higher Birth and Marriage RatesNY

  • One of Elon Musk's DOGE Kids Just Had an Explosive Screaming Tantrum

    As 20-something high school grad operatives continue to plunder the federal government on behalf of billionaire Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tempers are flying high. As the Washington Post reports, the morale at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which guards extremely sensitive information about federal employees, is extremely low. In one particularly eyebrow-raising incident, a young DOGE staffer threw an explosive screaming tantrum, calling senior O

  • Trump Administration Evicts Ex-Coast Guard Leader With Shockingly Little Notice

    A former four-star Coast Guard admiral was forced to leave behind most of her belongings after the Trump administration gave her just three hours to vacate her home on Tuesday, according to NBC News. Linda Fagan, an ex-Coast Guard commandant who was also the first female leader of a military branch, was evicted from her home at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling by the Department of Homeland Security after she was fired by President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. A Homeland Security official confir

  • Rubio: U.S. government ships have 'expectations' not to be charged at Panama Canal

    Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said it was "absurd" that U.S. government ships are charged to use the Panama Canal after Panama denied a claim that it had agreed to allow them free traversal.

  • People Whose Lives Have Been Upended By Donald Trump's Recent Policies Are Sharing Their Stories, And It's Bleak

    "It is heartbreaking to see ICE standing in front of hospitals and supermarkets, waiting to catch innocent migrants who are just trying to get health and food."

  • Trump Administration’s Defense Of Elon Musk Leaves Critics In Disbelief

    Many critics issued the same response.

  • Trump will cry wolf once too often

    As the principal author of "shock and awe," I believe Donald Trump is in great debt to me for all the shock and awe he is applying at home and abroad with strokes of a Sharpie and verbal dictates.

  • ‘Whoa!’ CNN’s Harry Enten Stunned By Musk’s Plunging Popularity

    CNN’s data guru expressed astonishment Wednesday at new polling which reveals DOGE supremo Elon Musk is even more unpopular than his boss, Donald Trump. Harry Enten, the network’s senior data correspondent, revealed research by Quinnipiac which showed 53% of people oppose him having a key role in the Trump administration. Speaking on CNN News Central, he told anchor Sara Sidner, “I think simply put, the American people did not sign up for this. They voted in Donald Trump. They did not vote in El

  • Senate GOP unveils $340B budget plan with Trump's deportation and defense funds, as House stalls

    WASHINGTON (AP) — As House Republicans missed another deadline Friday to produce a massive budget package of tax cuts and slashed spending, Senate Republicans jumped ahead, unveiling a more tailored $340 billion blueprint focused on President Donald Trump's deportation agenda and bolstered U.S. defense spending.

  • Fox Host Tips Off Colleagues to Trump Chief Susie Wiles’ Death Stare

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov said Tuesday that Donald Trump’s pitch to relocate millions of Gazans and have the U.S. take over the territory was “crazy”—and for proof, she said, just look at his chief of staff’s face after he floated the idea. “If you want to know how crazy the idea is, you have to look no further than Susie Wiles’ face as he said it,” Tarlov told her colleagues on The Five. “We know where the idea came from. Last year, Jared Kushner said you could get some really great water