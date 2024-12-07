I stayed in a Lion King-themed hotel suite. Here’s how you can find themed suites, too.

New York City has hundreds of hotels and it can be daunting to pick the right one for your trip. I felt the same way planning my first trip to the "Big Apple" just a few weeks ago. Between the diverse neighborhoods, a seemingly complex transit system, an overwhelming number of restaurants, and too many hotel choices, my trip could have turned into a disaster quickly. However, one thing that I knew I wanted to do was stay in one of the themed hotel suites in New York City.

There are only a handful of themed hotel suites in New York City at any given time. I was lucky to land a reservation for a "Lion King"-themed suite at the Hilton New York Times Square. So what’s it like staying in a themed suite in the city that never sleeps, and what other options are there? I’m sharing my experience spending the night in THE LION KING’s Royal Suite, plus other themed hotel suites in New York City worth splurging on.

My experience with THE LION KING’s Royal Suite

Lion King Suite

From the moment I stepped inside the Hilton New York Times Square, I knew I was in for a treat. While Times Square itself was overwhelming, the hotel was a serene retreat away from the flashy billboards, knock-off characters roaming around, and chain restaurants. I stepped into THE LION KING’s Royal Suite, which is themed after the Broadway rendition of the animated Disney classic.

The newly-launched suite was curated by Devin Sparkles Design, who also happens to be one of Broadway's top dressing room designers. The two-room suite includes a spacious living room complete with two couches and a massive dining room table. The latter came in handy when I didn’t want to venture out for dinner. I ended up having food delivered to the hotel instead, and the table was nice to eat at. The living room features artists' renderings of costumes and show pieces from THE LION KING on Broadway. There were also some unique lighting effects to make the space seem like it was always sunset over the savanna.

Lion King Suite

The second room was a large bedroom with a TV and en suite bathroom. What really surprised me most about the suite was the bathroom since it featured some pretty realistic fake plants and bugs that reminded me of the "Hakuna Matata" scene from the movie. The bedroom was plenty big for two people, and the bed was comfortable. And even though the hotel was on the edge of Times Square, I couldn’t hear much noise in the suite.

Those who book THE LION KING’s Royal Suite get a host of amenities too. The first is a one-of-a-kind autographed costume rendering of one of the actors from the musical. You can also schedule a wake-up call from Tshidi Manye, who plays Rafiki in the show. Two Lion King-themed cocktails or mocktails, LION KING on Broadway merchandise, and a s’mores dessert are also available.

Overall, I loved the four-person suite and would book the room again, especially if I go to New York City with someone who loves Broadway musicals or Disney.

More themed hotel suites in New York City

Unless you plan on spending multiple weeks in New York City, which is totally possible since there’s so much to do, you won’t be able to stay in all of the themed hotel suites in New York City in one trip. If you want to book just one suite for your trip, these are the best ones across the city.

▶ ‘Stay Like’ Wicked Suite at the New York Hilton Midtown

Stay Like Wicked Suite

Universal Pictures’ "Wicked" has taken over my social media feeds since its debut in theaters on November 22. If you can’t get enough of the Emerald City, check into the ‘Stay Like’ Wicked Suite at the New York Hilton Midtown. The four-person themed hotel suite in New York City is available to book through January 26, 2025. While the suite's timing is limited you still have some time to stay in this perfectly pink and green suite.

The entrance to the suite features Emerald City-inspired wallpaper and a custom-designed door. Then, as you go through the entry portal, you’ll see a living area styled like the Wizard’s Throne room. The living room also has a beverage bar and plenty of green accents.

The suite’s bedroom is themed around Elphaba and Glinda, divided right down the middle with all the pink and green you could want. Elphaba’s side of the room is all about Shiz University and its enchanted forest. Then, the pink Glinda side of the room has custom wallpaper with designs that are straight from the movie. There's also a cherry blossom tree canopy over the bed.

Of course, the theming is just the start for the themed hotel suite in New York City. Guests can enjoy an in-room happy hour with pink and green drinks. As you wake up in the morning, you’ll find a floating balloon filled with breakfast pastries waiting for you. And you’ll get a host of goodies to take home with you. These include a backpack from the Wicked x Béis luggage collection, Wicked-inspired Beekman 1802 products, and OPI x Wicked nail polish. You'll also get movie tickets from Fandango to see the movie at home or in New York City.

▶ Aladdin’s Times Square Palace Suite at the Hilton New York Times Square

Aladdin's Times Square Palace

If you can’t get enough of Disney on Broadway, you may want to consider checking in at Aladdin’s Times Square Palace Suite at the Hilton New York Times Square. The four-person, one-king bedroom studio corner suite overlooks the Manhattan Skyline, but you almost forget you’re in New York City. The room is filled with show prints highlighting costumes and scenic designs for "Aladdin the Musical."

One of the cutest Aladdin-themed touches in the room is the magic lamp with a neon sign behind it so it looks like a whisp of smoke from Genie. The bathroom is themed to the Cave of Wonders with gold mirrors and accents. Plus there are plenty of gems and pearls lying around for “the diamond in the rough” to ogle at.

Your stay here includes two cocktails and two mocktails to enjoy. In the morning, you'll get a wake-up call from Michael James Scott, who plays Genie in the show, and complimentary breakfast.

▶ Tony Awards Terrace Suite at Sofitel New York

Tony Awards Suite

Travelers who can’t get enough of the theater will love the Tony Awards Terrace Suite at Sofitel New York. The hotel is in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, so you’re close to everything that New York has to offer including multiple Broadway theaters, art galleries, museums, restaurants, and more.

While the suite’s terrace has great views of the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building, inside there’s plenty to look at too. The room showcases Tony memorabilia like award-winning scripts, a songbook, opening night photos, invitations, posters, Playbills from the 1960s, and more.

The Tony Awards-themed hotel suite in New York City is one of a kind among themed rooms in the city. The 650 square-foot room is on the 24th floor of the hotel and offers one king bed. There’s a range of luxury amenities, including a Bose music system, a marble bathroom with a rain shower and separate tub, and Balmain amenities.

▶ The Eloise Suite at The Plaza

Eloise Suite

Since 1907, The Plaza has been New York’s premier hotel. Families who love the children’s book character Eloise, a six-year-old who lives at the hotel, can check into her room with the Eloise Suite at The Plaza.

The incredible suite has two different layouts, one is just the Eloise suite with an ensuite bathroom. Alternatively, the suite can be connected to the room next door to make it a bigger space for families. The main Eloise suite was designed by Betsey Johnson and is perfectly pink. In the closet, you’ll find Eloise’s clothes and her favorite things are on the shelves. Guests can use all of Eloise's stuff, too.

With your booking, you’ll also get an Eloise-themed gift bag, robe, a welcome letter from Eloise, sweets, and pink lemonade to enjoy. Your family also gets to have afternoon tea in the iconic Palm Court with an Eloise-themed tea menu.

I stayed in a Lion King-themed hotel suite in New York City. Here’s how you can find themed suites, too originally appeared on FamilyVacationist.com.

