Steve Wynn Brings His Palatial Beverly Hills Home Back to Market at $75 Million

Now that Steve Wynn and his wife Andrea Hissom have scooped up a $12.9 million property in Florida’s tony West Palm Beach enclave near Mar-a-Lago, with plans to raze the existing house to make way for a larger and more modern mansion, the former Las Vegas casino mogul is doubling down on his efforts to sell a particularly lavish Beverly Hills mega-mansion he’s owned for nearly a decade.

Almost five years after the palatial property first splashed onto the market with an ambitious $135 million ask, it’s once again come up for grabs. And in what could only be described as a case of déjà vu, the estate is being offered for the same exact $75 million Wynn was seeking in early 2024 before the price jumped later that year to $85 million.

“To find 2.7 acres within the city of Beverly Hills is very rare, so the seller tested the market at the end of 2020 at $135 million and in fact received a significant offer,” says Leonard Rabinowitz of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, who currently holds the listing. “However, they had not found a replacement property and therefore were not particularly motivated. They have since found a new waterfront property and are quite motivated, hence the reduction.”

The decadent blue-and-white living room is warmed by a carved marble fireplace.

Originally built and crafted by architect William Hablinski in the 1990s for Guess co-founder Maurice Marciano, the 90210 residence was purchased by Wynn in 2015 for around $48 million and subsequently underwent a multimillion-dollar remodel. Nestled off Benedict Canyon Drive and behind gates, the home features 11 bedrooms and 13 baths in 27,000-plus square feet of Roger Thomas-designed living space decked out with luxe amenities ranging from a professional-grade movie theater and a spa suite to a gym and a wine room.

Within the multi-level residence is a double-height entry foyer that flows to a crimson-hued reception room with a wet bar, along with an opulent living room overlooking city lights views and a fireside dining room with access to a covered terrace that’s ideal for alfresco entertaining. A posh primary suite sports a private office and dual baths, closets, and dressing rooms. Additional sleeping quarters include four en suite guest bedrooms, a guest lanai suite with its own kitchen and living room, three staff bedrooms with a shared kitchen, and two security team bedrooms with a shared kitchenette.

An alfresco lounging space overlooking the city skyline comes with a custom fire pit.

Outdoors, the Robert Truskowski-landscaped grounds are showcased by manicured lawns and gardens, plus a sundeck-encased pool flanked by an ivy-covered pool house with a kitchen and changing rooms and a lighted tennis court accompanied by an air-conditioned seating house.

In addition to his California and Florida estates, Wynn still owns a New York penthouse that he’s been trying to offload for several years, as well as a four-acre estate in the Idaho city of Ketchum that was recently listed for sale but has since been removed from the market.

