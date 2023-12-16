Advertisement
EARLY BOXING DAY DEALS:

35+ best early Boxing Day deals from Amazon Canada

Boxing Day is 10 days away, but these deals are just as good.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

27 stocking stuffer ideas for teens 'n' tweens that'll make them jump for joy

They'll be pleasantly surprised by many of these TikTok-approved finds.

Melina Brum
a bunch of stocking stuffer ideas for teens
Here are 27 stocking stuffer ideas for teens — shop pimple patches, makeup & more (Photo via Sephora, Lululemon, Amazon, Coach Outlet, Little Burgundy, Kendra Scott & Indigo)

Finding the perfect present can be challenging enough, let alone when it comes to teenagers — am I right? If you're stumped on what to stuff into their stockings this Christmas, worry not — we've got you covered. We've curated a collection of both practical and fun stocking stuffer ideas for teens that are sure to leave them impressed. From TikTok-approved goodies to useful items that they'll use every day, these stocking stuffers will have them jumping for joy on Christmas morning. Keep scrolling to dive into 27 stocking stuffer ideas that every teen and tween will adore.

Quick Overview
See 22 more

Drunk Elephant Serum Duo

The kids are loving Drunk Elephant these days. This duo will replenish skin, keeping things hydrated and giving a dewy finish.

Sephora

Drunk Elephant Serum Duo

$35

There is enough product in these bottles for approximately 30 days.

$35 at Sephora

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops

Another Drunk Elephant superstar, these bronzing drops are perfect for giving a bronzed goddess glow. It's best mixed with moisturizer or foundation.

Sephora

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops

$52

This is formulated with anti-oxidants and peptides to support healthy barrier function.

$52 at Sephora

Polo Ralph Lauren Socks

The Polo Bear socks are all over TikTok right now, and for good reason — they're so adorable.

Little Burgundy

Polo Ralph Lauren Socks

$22

This comes with a set of three socks.

$22 at Little Burgundy

Squishmallows Ornament

This ornament will make a fun addition to their Squishmallow collection — they can hang this adorable plush on the tree, their backpack or wherever else they want.

Indigo

Squishmallows Ornament

$13

This ornament is four inches.

$13 at Indigo

Standard Baggu Reusable Bag

Reusable bags are the new wave, and this one can fold into its own little pouch to make carrying it around more convenient.

Baggu

Standard Baggu Reusable Bag

$14

This bag is available in various colours/patterns.

$14 at Baggu

Reusable Makeup Removing Cloths

Ditch the makeup-removing wipes and swap them out for these reusable cloths. To clean them, just toss 'em in the wash!

Amazon

Reusable Makeup Removing Cloths

$22

This set comes with four cloths.

$22 at Amazon

Kendra Scott Pendant Necklace

This necklace is a versatile piece that can make a bold statement on its own or layer effortlessly with other chains.

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Pendant Necklace

$65

This pendant is available in various colours.

$65 at Kendra Scott

Mighty Patch Original

These will tackle pesky acne breakouts in just six to eight hours. And they'll blend seamlessly into skin!

Amazon

Mighty Patch Original

$19$20Save $1

This pack comes with 36 patches.

$19 at Amazon

Ice Roller and Gua Sha

For the teen who wants all the skincare tools, this ice roller and gua sha are the perfect pair to help de-puff and wake the skin up.

Amazon

Ice Roller and Gua Sha

$20

These tools are suitable for all skin types.

$20 at Amazon

LED Neck Reading Light

If they're a bookworm, they'll no longer have to strain their eyes at night with this convenient neck light.

Amazon

LED Neck Reading Light

$29$40Save $11

This neck light is available in four colours.

$29 at Amazon

iWALK Mini Power Bank

This portable charger is perfect if they're constantly on their phone (what teen isn't?) — they can plug it directly into their phone without fussing with a wire.

Amazon

iWALK Mini Power Bank

$26

This portable charger is available in four colours.

$26 at Amazon

Charlotte's Superstar Glow Kit

These highlighters will effortlessly blend into the skin, giving a radiant, dewy glow that'll last all day.

Sephora

Charlotte's Superstar Glow Kit

$42

This set features two Beauty Light Wands — a highlighter and a blush.

$42 at Sephora

Hair Wax Stick

This stick of hair wax will conveniently keep frizz and flyaways at bay — perfect for slicked-back hairstyles.

Amazon

Hair Wax Stick

$12

This formula is non-greasy and won't harden hair.

$12 at Amazon

Initial Necklace

This initial necklace would make a super cute personalized gift that they can wear every day.

Amazon

Initial Necklace

$15

This necklace is available in gold, silver and rose gold.

$15 at Amazon

Dual Pouch Wristlet

Perfect for on the go, this dual pouch keychain can conveniently hold cards, cash and coins.

lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet

$48

This dual pouch wristlet is available in four colours.

$48 at lululemon

Glossier Mini Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush Duo

The Cloud Paint blush is popular for many reasons: it's lightweight, spreads evenly and has a natural finish — and they'll get two shades in this set.

Sephora

Glossier Mini Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush Duo

$31

This set includes two blushes — a bestselling shade and a limited-edition shade.

$31 at Sephora

Attachment Card Case

This card case features a snap closure that'll keep cards safe and secure. It also has a zip compartment for coins!

Coach Outlet

Attachment Card Case

$60$150Save $90

This card case features an attached hinged key ring.

$60 at Coach Outlet

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set

This set will help them achieve beautiful, voluminous curls without damaging their precious locks with unnecessary heat.

Amazon

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set

$19

This hair set includes a satin heatless curler and two satin scrunchies.

$19 at Amazon

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

This lip balm hydrates, smooths and soothes lips. It's perfect for daily wear and can double as an overnight lip mask for extra nourishment.

Sephora

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

$33

The Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is available in four flavours.

$33 at Sephora

Mug And Sock Set

This is the perfect set for cozying up on the couch with a cup of tea or hot chocolate.

Indigo

Mug And Sock Set

$20

This set comes with a mug and pair of socks.

$20 at Indigo

Under Eye Mask

If they love keeping up with their skincare routine, these under-eye masks will help brighten and hydrate to keep things feeling refreshed.

Amazon

Under Eye Mask

$28$37Save $9

This comes with 24 pairs.

$28 at Amazon

Double Zip Wallet with Bow Print

This double-zip wallet is perfect for anyone who loves all things girly.

Coach Outlet

Double Zip Wallet with Bow Print

$84$240Save $156

Save big on this cute printed wallet.

$84 at Coach Outlet

Hammered heart chain

This necklace offers versatile sizing with four options and is easily adjustable thanks to the mini rings and convenient snap hook closure.

Simons

Hammered heart chain

$44

This necklace has 14-karat gold plating.

$44 at Simons

Beakey Makeup Brush Set

This brush set is perfect for beginners who want to start dabbling in the world of makeup — it has everything they'll need!

Amazon

Beakey Makeup Brush Set

$20$21Save $1

This set includes 12 brushes and applicators.

$20 at Amazon

Mini Skinny Id Case

This will keep keys, cards and coins all together with this mini keychain card case in a fun leopard print.

Coach Outlet

Mini Skinny Id Case

$44$110Save $66

This card case features silver hardware.

$44 at Coach Outlet

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Glossy Pink Lip Gloss + Lip Liner Set

They'll get a mini version of the iconic Lip Cheat Lip Liner and Collagen Lip Bath Gloss, AKA the perfect duo for a juicy pout.

Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Glossy Pink Lip Gloss + Lip Liner Set

$30

This set features a lip liner and lip gloss.

$30 at Sephora

Mini Belt Bag

This belt bag is just like the OG, except it's a bit smaller for when they don't have a lot to carry.

lululemon

Mini Belt Bag

$38

This mini belt bag is available in four colours.

$38 at lululemon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.