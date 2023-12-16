27 stocking stuffer ideas for teens 'n' tweens that'll make them jump for joy
They'll be pleasantly surprised by many of these TikTok-approved finds.
Finding the perfect present can be challenging enough, let alone when it comes to teenagers — am I right? If you're stumped on what to stuff into their stockings this Christmas, worry not — we've got you covered. We've curated a collection of both practical and fun stocking stuffer ideas for teens that are sure to leave them impressed. From TikTok-approved goodies to useful items that they'll use every day, these stocking stuffers will have them jumping for joy on Christmas morning. Keep scrolling to dive into 27 stocking stuffer ideas that every teen and tween will adore.
Drunk Elephant Serum Duo
The kids are loving Drunk Elephant these days. This duo will replenish skin, keeping things hydrated and giving a dewy finish.
There is enough product in these bottles for approximately 30 days.
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops
Another Drunk Elephant superstar, these bronzing drops are perfect for giving a bronzed goddess glow. It's best mixed with moisturizer or foundation.
This is formulated with anti-oxidants and peptides to support healthy barrier function.
Polo Ralph Lauren Socks
The Polo Bear socks are all over TikTok right now, and for good reason — they're so adorable.
This comes with a set of three socks.
Squishmallows Ornament
This ornament will make a fun addition to their Squishmallow collection — they can hang this adorable plush on the tree, their backpack or wherever else they want.
This ornament is four inches.
Standard Baggu Reusable Bag
Reusable bags are the new wave, and this one can fold into its own little pouch to make carrying it around more convenient.
This bag is available in various colours/patterns.
Reusable Makeup Removing Cloths
Ditch the makeup-removing wipes and swap them out for these reusable cloths. To clean them, just toss 'em in the wash!
This set comes with four cloths.
Kendra Scott Pendant Necklace
This necklace is a versatile piece that can make a bold statement on its own or layer effortlessly with other chains.
This pendant is available in various colours.
Mighty Patch Original
These will tackle pesky acne breakouts in just six to eight hours. And they'll blend seamlessly into skin!
This pack comes with 36 patches.
Ice Roller and Gua Sha
For the teen who wants all the skincare tools, this ice roller and gua sha are the perfect pair to help de-puff and wake the skin up.
These tools are suitable for all skin types.
LED Neck Reading Light
If they're a bookworm, they'll no longer have to strain their eyes at night with this convenient neck light.
This neck light is available in four colours.
iWALK Mini Power Bank
This portable charger is perfect if they're constantly on their phone (what teen isn't?) — they can plug it directly into their phone without fussing with a wire.
This portable charger is available in four colours.
Charlotte's Superstar Glow Kit
These highlighters will effortlessly blend into the skin, giving a radiant, dewy glow that'll last all day.
This set features two Beauty Light Wands — a highlighter and a blush.
Hair Wax Stick
This stick of hair wax will conveniently keep frizz and flyaways at bay — perfect for slicked-back hairstyles.
This formula is non-greasy and won't harden hair.
Initial Necklace
This initial necklace would make a super cute personalized gift that they can wear every day.
This necklace is available in gold, silver and rose gold.
Dual Pouch Wristlet
Perfect for on the go, this dual pouch keychain can conveniently hold cards, cash and coins.
This dual pouch wristlet is available in four colours.
Glossier Mini Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush Duo
The Cloud Paint blush is popular for many reasons: it's lightweight, spreads evenly and has a natural finish — and they'll get two shades in this set.
This set includes two blushes — a bestselling shade and a limited-edition shade.
Attachment Card Case
This card case features a snap closure that'll keep cards safe and secure. It also has a zip compartment for coins!
This card case features an attached hinged key ring.
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
This set will help them achieve beautiful, voluminous curls without damaging their precious locks with unnecessary heat.
This hair set includes a satin heatless curler and two satin scrunchies.
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
This lip balm hydrates, smooths and soothes lips. It's perfect for daily wear and can double as an overnight lip mask for extra nourishment.
The Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is available in four flavours.
Mug And Sock Set
This is the perfect set for cozying up on the couch with a cup of tea or hot chocolate.
This set comes with a mug and pair of socks.
Under Eye Mask
If they love keeping up with their skincare routine, these under-eye masks will help brighten and hydrate to keep things feeling refreshed.
This comes with 24 pairs.
Double Zip Wallet with Bow Print
This double-zip wallet is perfect for anyone who loves all things girly.
Save big on this cute printed wallet.
Hammered heart chain
This necklace offers versatile sizing with four options and is easily adjustable thanks to the mini rings and convenient snap hook closure.
This necklace has 14-karat gold plating.
Beakey Makeup Brush Set
This brush set is perfect for beginners who want to start dabbling in the world of makeup — it has everything they'll need!
This set includes 12 brushes and applicators.
Mini Skinny Id Case
This will keep keys, cards and coins all together with this mini keychain card case in a fun leopard print.
This card case features silver hardware.
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Glossy Pink Lip Gloss + Lip Liner Set
They'll get a mini version of the iconic Lip Cheat Lip Liner and Collagen Lip Bath Gloss, AKA the perfect duo for a juicy pout.
This set features a lip liner and lip gloss.
Mini Belt Bag
This belt bag is just like the OG, except it's a bit smaller for when they don't have a lot to carry.
This mini belt bag is available in four colours.
