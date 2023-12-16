27 stocking stuffer ideas for teens 'n' tweens that'll make them jump for joy

Here are 27 stocking stuffer ideas for teens — shop pimple patches, makeup & more (Photo via Sephora, Lululemon, Amazon, Coach Outlet, Little Burgundy, Kendra Scott & Indigo)

Finding the perfect present can be challenging enough, let alone when it comes to teenagers — am I right? If you're stumped on what to stuff into their stockings this Christmas, worry not — we've got you covered. We've curated a collection of both practical and fun stocking stuffer ideas for teens that are sure to leave them impressed. From TikTok-approved goodies to useful items that they'll use every day, these stocking stuffers will have them jumping for joy on Christmas morning. Keep scrolling to dive into 27 stocking stuffer ideas that every teen and tween will adore.

The kids are loving Drunk Elephant these days. This duo will replenish skin, keeping things hydrated and giving a dewy finish.

Another Drunk Elephant superstar, these bronzing drops are perfect for giving a bronzed goddess glow. It's best mixed with moisturizer or foundation.

The Polo Bear socks are all over TikTok right now, and for good reason — they're so adorable.

This ornament will make a fun addition to their Squishmallow collection — they can hang this adorable plush on the tree, their backpack or wherever else they want.

Reusable bags are the new wave, and this one can fold into its own little pouch to make carrying it around more convenient.

Ditch the makeup-removing wipes and swap them out for these reusable cloths. To clean them, just toss 'em in the wash!

This necklace is a versatile piece that can make a bold statement on its own or layer effortlessly with other chains.

These will tackle pesky acne breakouts in just six to eight hours. And they'll blend seamlessly into skin!

For the teen who wants all the skincare tools, this ice roller and gua sha are the perfect pair to help de-puff and wake the skin up.

If they're a bookworm, they'll no longer have to strain their eyes at night with this convenient neck light.

This portable charger is perfect if they're constantly on their phone (what teen isn't?) — they can plug it directly into their phone without fussing with a wire.

These highlighters will effortlessly blend into the skin, giving a radiant, dewy glow that'll last all day.

This stick of hair wax will conveniently keep frizz and flyaways at bay — perfect for slicked-back hairstyles.

This initial necklace would make a super cute personalized gift that they can wear every day.

Perfect for on the go, this dual pouch keychain can conveniently hold cards, cash and coins.

The Cloud Paint blush is popular for many reasons: it's lightweight, spreads evenly and has a natural finish — and they'll get two shades in this set.

This card case features a snap closure that'll keep cards safe and secure. It also has a zip compartment for coins!

This set will help them achieve beautiful, voluminous curls without damaging their precious locks with unnecessary heat.

This lip balm hydrates, smooths and soothes lips. It's perfect for daily wear and can double as an overnight lip mask for extra nourishment.

This is the perfect set for cozying up on the couch with a cup of tea or hot chocolate.

If they love keeping up with their skincare routine, these under-eye masks will help brighten and hydrate to keep things feeling refreshed.

This double-zip wallet is perfect for anyone who loves all things girly.

This necklace offers versatile sizing with four options and is easily adjustable thanks to the mini rings and convenient snap hook closure.

This brush set is perfect for beginners who want to start dabbling in the world of makeup — it has everything they'll need!

This will keep keys, cards and coins all together with this mini keychain card case in a fun leopard print.

They'll get a mini version of the iconic Lip Cheat Lip Liner and Collagen Lip Bath Gloss, AKA the perfect duo for a juicy pout.

This belt bag is just like the OG, except it's a bit smaller for when they don't have a lot to carry.

