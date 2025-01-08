Strands hints today: Clues and answers on Wednesday, January 8 2025

Charles Curtis
·1 min read
.
.

WARNING: THERE ARE STRANDS SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE JANUARY 8, 2025 STRANDS ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

Ready?

OK!

Have you been playing Strands, the super fun game from the New York Times, the makers of Connections and other brain-teasers like Wordle in which you have to do a search in a jumble of letters and find words based on a theme? It's pretty fun and sometimes very challenging, so we're here to help you out with some clues and the answers, including the "Spangram" that connects all the words.

Let's start with the clue: Time for an upgrade.

If you want our help? Think about what you might upgrade in your home! As for the answers, scroll below the photo below:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: The New York Times building stands in Midtown on February 07, 2024 in New York City. New York Times Co.’s stock fell 4% early Wednesday, after the newspaper beat profit estimates for the fourth quarter but had its revenue fall slightly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776103184 ORIG FILE ID: 1993195111

Sink, Island, Oven, Countertop, Backsplash

The Spangram is ... Kitchen Remodel.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Strands hints today: Clues and answers on Wednesday, January 8 2025

