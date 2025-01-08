Strands hints today: Clues and answers on Wednesday, January 8 2025
WARNING: THERE ARE STRANDS SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE JANUARY 8, 2025 STRANDS ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.
Ready?
OK!
Have you been playing Strands, the super fun game from the New York Times, the makers of Connections and other brain-teasers like Wordle in which you have to do a search in a jumble of letters and find words based on a theme? It's pretty fun and sometimes very challenging, so we're here to help you out with some clues and the answers, including the "Spangram" that connects all the words.
Let's start with the clue: Time for an upgrade.
If you want our help? Think about what you might upgrade in your home! As for the answers, scroll below the photo below:
Sink, Island, Oven, Countertop, Backsplash
The Spangram is ... Kitchen Remodel.
