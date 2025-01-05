Strands hints today: Clues and answers on Sunday, January 5 2025

WARNING: THERE ARE STRANDS SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE JANUARY 5, 2025 STRANDS ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

Have you been playing Strands, the super fun game from the New York Times, the makers of Connections and other brain-teasers like Wordle in which you have to do a search in a jumble of letters and find words based on a theme? It's pretty fun and sometimes very challenging, so we're here to help you out with some clues and the answers, including the "Spangram" that connects all the words.

Let's start with the clue: Cold snap.

If you want our help? Think about weather! As for the answers, scroll below the photo below:

Flurry, Sleet, Snow, Blizzard, Frost, Drizzle

The Spangram is ... WINTER WEATHER.

