Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries — berries are bursting with benefits. Are some healthier than others?

When it comes to superfoods, few things pack as much punch as berries. These compact, colorful fruits have earned their spot in kitchens worldwide, celebrated for their vibrant flavors and impressive health benefits. But with so many options — blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and even sometimes less-known choices like acai and goji — how do you determine which one deserves the title of “healthiest”? The good news is, we’re here to help you break it down in a way that — spoiler alert — might prove you don’t have to pick just one.

Strawberries

Strawberries are a fan favorite for a reason. They're not only sweet and juicy but also a nutritional powerhouse. A one-cup serving of strawberries (about 152 grams) contains about 49 calories, making them a great low-calorie snack option. Packed with vitamin C, manganese and antioxidants like ellagic acid, strawberries support immune function and promote healthy skin. They are a source of dietary fiber that aids digestion and helps maintain steady blood sugar levels. Strawberries also contain potassium, which can help regulate blood pressure.

Data has shown that women who consumed strawberries were less likely to gain weight, highlighting their potential role in weight management support. Other research shows that regular strawberry intake is associated with a 34% reduced risk of Alzheimer’s compared to rarely or never eating strawberries.

Blueberries

Known as nature’s blue gem, blueberries are famous for their high antioxidant content. A one-cup serving (about 148 grams) has roughly 84 calories and provides a hearty dose of vitamin C, vitamin K and manganese. They are particularly championed for their anthocyanins, compounds that give them their deep blue color and provide anti-inflammatory and heart-health-supporting benefits. Blueberries have also been linked to supporting brain health, improving memory and reducing the risk of heart disease. And data published in the Journal of Nutrition showed that significant blueberry intake may be linked to a reduced risk of age-related macular degeneration, which is a leading cause of vision loss. Toss them into your smoothie or snack on them alone for a powerful boost to your health.

Blackberries

If you're looking for a tart, juicy berry packed with nutrients, blackberries are an excellent choice. At only 62 calories per one-cup serving (about 144 grams), these berries are a super addition to your diet. Blackberries are full of vitamin C and fiber, making them a great option for gut and immune-system health. They also contain anthocyanins and ellagic acid, which act as antioxidants to fight off free radicals and support your overall well-being. Blackberries are particularly useful in promoting heart health and may even aid in maintaining cognitive function as you age.

Raspberries

Raspberries are a vibrant and versatile berry with a sweet-tart taste. A one-cup serving (about 123 grams) provides around 64 calories and is packed with dietary fiber — offering an impressive 8 grams per serving. They are an excellent source of vitamin C, manganese and antioxidants such as quercetin and ellagic acid. Raspberries have been shown to support heart health and reduce inflammation. And for people with diabetes, these berries may be particularly beneficial in blood glucose management. Plus, their high fiber content makes them particularly satisfying, keeping you feeling full longer and supporting a healthy digestive system.

Acai berries

Acai berries, often sold in powdered or frozen form, have become trendy in recent years, thanks to their reputation as a superfood. These small, dark-purple berries hail from the Amazon rainforest. A 2-tablespoon serving of acai berry puree contains about 70 calories. While slightly higher in calories than some other berries, acai berries are full of antioxidants such as anthocyanins and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. They have been credited with supporting skin health, reducing inflammation and improving cholesterol levels. You’ll most commonly find these berries blended into smoothie bowls or juices. Just watch out for the added sugar content in these dishes and drinks.

Goji berries

Goji berries, also known as wolfberries, have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. Often purchased dried, they are chewy, sweet and slightly tangy. A 1-ounce serving (about 28 grams) of dried goji berries contains about 98 calories and provides a significant amount of vitamin A, vitamin C and iron. Goji berries are recognized for their immune-boosting properties and their high levels of antioxidants, particularly zeaxanthin, which promotes eye health. They also have a good amount of protein compared to other berries, making them a unique option to include in trail mixes or snacks.

Cranberries

Cranberries are often associated with the holiday season, but their health benefits make them a berry worth enjoying year-round. A 1-cup serving of raw cranberries (about 100 grams) contains only 46 calories, making them an incredibly low-calorie option. Cranberries are a natural source of vitamin C, vitamin E and powerful plant compounds called proanthocyanidins. These compounds are known for supporting urinary tract health and reducing the risk of urinary tract infections. While fresh cranberries are tart, they’re a fantastic addition to smoothies or salads and can be enjoyed dried or as juice (but again, watch out for added sugar).

Do we have a winner?

Now that we’ve explored the health benefits of these popular berries, you might be wondering — what’s the healthiest berry of them all? The truth is, there isn’t a definitive answer.

Every berry brings its own unique set of nutrients and health perks to the table. Strawberries are an excellent source of vitamin C. Blueberries win in the antioxidant department. Blackberries and raspberries are fiber giants. Acai berries shine with heart-healthy fats, while goji berries offer protein and eye-supporting nutrients. Cranberries top the list for urinary health support.

The beauty of berries lies in their versatility and diversity. Each one has something special to offer, and by incorporating a variety of berries into your diet, you can enjoy a wide range of health benefits. Whether you sprinkle them on your oatmeal, blend them into smoothies or snack on them fresh, you can’t go wrong.

Lauren Manaker is a dietitian and author.