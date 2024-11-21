30 best gifts to help relieve stress and ease holiday frazzle

As you kick off your holiday shopping, you're likely tallying up all the people you need to get gifts for and trying to figure out what they might want the most. While the ideas you come up with will need to cater to the individuals on your list, your recipients all likely have something in common: stress. The thing is, most of us are living a life that is nonstop busy, and therefore, inherently stress-y. Not to mention the added anxieties and responsibilities that comes with making it through the holiday season (post-election family gatherings, work and school events, the financial toll of holiday cheer ... just to name a few) That's why it makes sense to load up on stress-relieving gifts for all the maxed out loved ones you have in your life.

Some people are — let's face it — a little hard to buy for. Maybe they're one of those folks who seems to have everything or that picky person who never seems satisfied with anything. Opting for gifts that reduce stress, however, should be appreciated by just about everyone. Because if the person you're buying a gift for has no need to lower their stress levels, ask them if they can teach a class so the rest of us can learn their centered ways.

That's why we compiled this list to include ideas for just about anyone you know who could use a little rest and relaxation (including yourself — don't overlook the opportunity to buy yourself a few self-care gifts). From bath time essentials to mindfulness activities to a soothing cup of tea, here are 30 gifts to help relieve stress for everyone on your list this holiday season.

Dr Teal's Dr Teal's Sleep Spray Calm Blend $18 $21 Save $3 What if I told you for $6 a bottle you could have a stress-free bedtime experience? Thanks to Dr. Teal's, this is a promise I can keep. I've actually used this exact spray for years and now, and when I smell it, I'm instantly relaxed and ready to nod off. Thanks to its calming blend of melatonin, lavender and chamomile, it's never been easier to drift on down to dreamland. You can use it in the shower, on your body, and on your pillows and sheets. Gift a bottle to a friend and keep one or two for yourself. $18 at Amazon

nodpod Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask $34 I love a gift that looks adorable and happens to deliver helpful results. This is the case with the cute and functional Nodpod Sleep Mask. It's basically a weighted blanket for your eyes, distributing deep-touch pressure to help soothe headaches and calm the mind to help you relax into sleep. Its scallop-edge design allows it to contour your face while its loose ends offer comfort in any sleeping position. It's a perfect gift for that frazzled friend who could use a little brain hug. $34 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $34 at Kohl's$34 at Bloomingdale's

USAGA USAGA Head Massager Scalp Massager $10 $15 Save $5 with Prime Nothing makes me mellow out faster than someone scratching my head or playing with my hair. Sadly, it's not always possible to have another human on hand to make that happen. Enter: a scalp massager. This particular model has 20 "fingers" that flexibly retract to give the scalp a feeling of absolute zen. This item makes a great stocking stuffer or a stand-alone gift for an exchange at the office. Save $5 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Calm Calm membership $25 If you're looking for a gift to help reduce stress as a matter of routine, look no further than the Calm app. It offers a range of ways to integrate calm and serenity into your life, including support for good sleep, meditations, music to help with focus and sessions to support overwhelm at work. Calm offers a free 7-day trial and a full year's subscription for $69.99. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving. $25 at Calm

Breathe People Vibrant Butterflies Meditative Art Paint by Numbers Kit $35 The creative arts, including art, music, dance and drama, are all known to offer mental health benefits and stress relief. That said, we're not all natural artists. To reap the mental health benefits of creative arts without the stress of coming up with an art project (that may not turn out the way you want it to), Breathe People offers beautiful paint-by-number kits to cater to this need. The kits come with everything you need — a paint-by-number art sheet, paints and paint brushes — so all you have to do is open up the kit and let your creativity take over. It's a great stress relief gift for people of all ages. $35 at Breathe People

MR MIRYE Mr Mirye Shower Steamers Aromatherapy for Women or Men $19 $20 Save $1 A nice, hot shower can be a pretty great stress reliever on its own, but adding in the soothing scents of eucalyptus, lavender, mint and chamomile makes it that much better. Gift these shower steamers to someone who could use an at-home spa experience to relax and unwind. This set of 18 will help your giftee start the day (or end the night) on a stress-free note. $19 at Amazon

OLLY Olly Ultra Strength Goodbye Stress Softgels $20 There is legit science behind the evergreen shrub ashwagandha and its ability to lower stress levels, and thankfully, you don't have to chew on a bush to reap those benefits. This herb is harnessed in Olly Ultra Strength Goodbye Stress Softgels. Its combination of stress-fighting ingredients including ashwagandha, GABA, L-theanine and lemon balm work together to help soothe the brain, improve response to stress-related fatigue and support relaxation. Just remember that supplements aren't regulated by the FDA and not all supplements are appropriate for all people. While the ingredients in this product are considered safe, it's always a good idea to consult with a medical professional before adding supplements to your diet. $20 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $20 at CVS Pharmacy$20 at Target

Schylling Schylling Panic Pete Squeeze Toy $9 $10 Save $1 Do you have a friend or partner who sweats through several scary Zoom meetings a day? Keep their hands busy with the Panic Pete squeeze toy. It's a classic for a reason — slowly squeezing Pete and watching his eyes, ears and nose pop out does produce an oddly relaxing effect. For just $8, they make a perfect team gift for your co-workers. $9 at Amazon

moonbird Moonbird Breathing & Meditation Device $199 Deep breathing is an excellent way to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and calm the mind and body. Unfortunately, many people are so keyed up throughout the day that deep breathing doesn't come naturally. The Moonbird device guides the user through slow breathing exercises, helping them reach a calmer, more meditative state. There's even evidence that it can help people fall asleep faster! $199 at Amazon

Boxxle Boxxle Box Wine Dispenser 3L Stainless Steel $99 $130 Save $31 There are times in life when grabbing a box of wine and commiserating for hours with friends seems like the only reasonable way to deal with a particularly stressful day. For the person who regularly hosts your "wine and whine" nights, help her dress up her boxed wine dispenser system with this classed-up stainless steel Boxxle which is compatible with an 3-liter box of wine. $99 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $104 at Sharper Image

Amazon Yogi Tea Honey Lavender Stress Relief Tea $9 It may seem simple, but people have sworn by a mug of hot tea as a stress reliever for literally hundreds of years. Adding this soothing brew to the evening routine is an economical way to initiate the relaxing process. This is a great gift to tuck into a beautiful mug as a teacher gift or a nice stocking stuffer for mom (and you know teachers and moms could use some added stress relief!). $9 at Amazon

LIFORME Liforme Original Yoga Mat $150 Yoga can be an incredible path to a lower stress life, and having a high-quality mat makes the pursuit of zen even easier. The Liforme Classic yoga mat features GripForMe technology that helps root the hands and feet firmly in even the trickiest of poses. It's also longer and wider than traditional yoga mats which means your yoga-addicted loved one will have plenty of room to knock out that crow pose. (It also made the list as one of our favorite yoga mats). $150 at Amazon

Speks Odds Silicone Fidget Magnets $20 Stressful work days call for stress-reducing fidget toys. The Speks Odds Silicone Fidget Magnets are attractive enough to leave out on your desk, and they're exactly what's needed to keep your hands busy during an unexpected meeting with your boss. $20 at Speks

Bella Mente Press No Worries: A Guided Journal to Help You Calm Anxiety, Relieve Stress, and Practice Positive Thinking Each Day $10 $13 Save $3 I am a writer and therefore qualified to say that a lot of us writers are natural stress machines. In true writer fashion, jotting down the things that worry us and keep us up at night is a pretty effective way to manage stress. The No Worries journal is a guided anti-anxiety tool that helps track habits, practice mindfulness, document therapy sessions and much more. Get this gift for the scribe in your life who could use a dedicated place to put their panic into words. $10 at Amazon

Plufl Plufl, the Original Human Dog Bed for Adults, Kids and Pets $299 I can't be the only dog owner wistfully gazing at my oblivious, sleeping pooch, wishing I could be that worry-free. While we might not be able to achieve a dog's daily level of chill, we can try to sleep like them and hope for the best. The dog lover in your life will definitely appreciate the chance to cosplay as man's best friend with this incredibly cozy "human" dog bed. It has a built-in 360-degree pillow bolster, orthopedic foam, and soft vegan fur to keep you as comfy as your furry BFF. I can't promise your loved one's dog won't try to turn it into their bed, but could you blame them? $299 at Amazon

Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Stress Relief 3-Wick Candle $20 Few things pack a stress-relief punch like a good ol' aromatherapy candle, and no one does them like Bath & Body Works. I'm a B&BW girl from way back and I swear by their stress-relief line of products as gifts for the overwhelmed friends in my life. Just light this one up and let the calm begin as the fresh and clean herbal scents of eucalyptus and spearmint fill the air. $20 at Amazon

Jack & Rose Essential Oil Diffuser for Home $26 $40 Save $14 Speaking of filling the air with chill, an essential oil diffuser is a solid gift for the person who loves to change the mood via scent. This diffuser comes in several decor-friendly colors and can provide stress-relieving bliss in a large room for up to 20 hours. It has an auto-shutoff function for safety and boasts a modern marble design making it as attractive as it is functional. Grab this diffuser for the stylish friend who could use low-stress vibes. $26 at Amazon

Kiasthome Kiasthome Teak Bathtub Tray $53 $61 Save $8 Us moms are actually pretty simple when it comes to stress relief — 45 minutes in the tub with a glass of wine, a good book and an aromatherapy candle should do it. That's why this aesthetically pleasing teak bathtub tray will be a welcome gift for the frenzied mom in your circle. It expands to adjust to the size of her tub and has plenty of spaces to hold all of her bath essentials. Offer an hour of free babysitting as part of the gift so she can enjoy her de-stress gift in a truly stress-free mindset. $53 at Amazon

Byrdeen Rio Wine Glasses, 4 Count $128 There's something about that moment at the end of the day when you can sit down, take a deep breath and pour yourself a glass of wine, and the weight of the world seems to lift for a second. That moment feels even better when the glass you're sipping out of is beautiful, conveying a sense of serene. These hand-blown crystal Rio glasses from Byrdeen are inspired by the incredible colors of the Rio Celeste in Costa Rica. While you may not be giving your recipient an actual trip to a tropical rain forest (wouldn't that be nice?), they may feel like they have the chance to get away for a few minutes while sipping from their new favorite glass. $128 at Byrdeen

Pudgy Penguins Pudgy Penguins Positive Penguin $25 It would be great if in those challenging moments of life we had someone in our corner whispering, "You can do this," or "Just keep going." Unfortunately, that's not the reality for most of us. While this Positive Penguin figurine may not be quite the same thing, it'll certainly bring a smile (and maybe some much-needed motivation) to a stressed-out friend who could use a little cheerleading. $25 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $25 at Oriental Trading Company