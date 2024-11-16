Strictly Come Dancing Week 9: Leaderboard revealed at epic Blackpool special

It's finally here! After weeks of build-up, Strictly Come Dancing has headed to the legendary Tower Ballroom in Blackpool for this week's show.

The occasion is one of the main highlights in the Strictly calendar and past contestants have soared to dizzying heights, including the like of series 2 champion, Jill Halfpenny, who scored the competition's first-ever perfect score at the venue.

Last week saw an emotional performance from Pete Wicks, who scored his highest marks in the competition, while fan favourite Chris McCausland delivered a poignant Couple's Choice performance, which offered a nod to his blindness in a blackout moment.

Here's what to expect tonight…

What are the couples dancing?

For the first time this series, each couple has a different dance style, which will make it all the harder to compare anyone. Chris will be hoping to continue his strong showing with an American Smooth to Paul Anka's Jump, while Jamie Borthwick has promised a comedic jive to The Ketchup Song (Aserejé) by Las Ketchup.

Also dancing quick routines are JB Gill who has a quickstep to Rick Astley's iconic song Never Gonna Give You Up, while Montell Douglas will be tackling a steamy salsa to Thelma Houston's Don't Leave Me This Way.

Tasha and Aljaz brought the house down (Guy Levy)

Pete Wicks, meanwhile, will be turning the temperature up with his cha-cha-cha to Right Said Fred's I'm Too Sexy and Sarah Hadland will perform her Couple's Choice to the song of 2023: Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue.

Wynne and Katya had a Charleston to perform (Guy Levy)

Rounding out the performances are Tasha Ghouri's paso doble to Torn by Nathan Lanier and Wynne Evans's Charleston to Carmen Suite No.1: 5.Les toreadors, which was performed by Georges Bizet.

Leaderboard

The leaderboard for Week 9 is as follows…

Sarah Hadland & Vito Coppola – Couple's Choice – 39 (9, 10, 10, 10) Tasha Ghouri & Aljaz Skorjanec – Paso Doble – 39 (9, 10, 10, 10) Chris McCausland & Dianne Buswell – American Smooth – 37 (8, 9, 10, 10) JB Gill & Lauren Oakley – Quickstep – 35 (8, 9, 9, 9) Montell Douglas & Johannes Radebe – Salsa – 35 (8, 9, 9, 9) Jamie Borthwick & Michelle Tsiakkas – Jive – 33 (8, 8, 8, 9) Wynne Evans & Katya Jones – Charleston – 31 (7, 8, 8, 8) Pete Wicks & Jowita Przystal – Cha-Cha-Cha – 27 (4, 7, 8, 8)

Who left last week?

Last week, it proved to be third time unlucky for Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu as they failed to survive their third dance-off. After previously eliminating Nick Knowles and Dr Punam Krishan, this time the pair lost against Wynne Evans.

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu left the competition last week (BBC)

"I just want to say, you guys up there are a dream. Every single day, coming in here and seeing you guys, you helped me so much," Shayne told his fellow contestants following his elimination.

"I want to say thank-you to the audience as well, for always being amazing for us all. This has been, honestly, one of the best things I've ever done."