Strictly’s Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola recover from Argentine Tango mishap to perform ‘dance of night’

Strictly’s Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola recovered from an Argentine Tango mishap to perform the “dance of night”.

The actress appeared to get her foot stuck midway through her first lift with her Italian professional during their dance to the Fugees’ song Ready or Not on Saturday night (26 October).

The Miranda star did not let the incident deter her as she and Vito went on to complete their Argentine Tango, only for judge Motsi Mabuse to label it the “dance of the night”.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood added: “That was the most wonderful Argentine Tango.”

The pair finished joint top of the leaderboard with a total of 38 out of 40.