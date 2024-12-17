Strike star Holliday Grainger's very private family life with famous partner

Holliday Grainger reprises her role as Robin Ellacott in the sixth season of the BBC's hit JK Rowling adaptation, Strike, starring alongside Tom Burke, who leads the cast as the titular private detective, Cormoron Strike.

No stranger to smash-hit dramas, Holliday, 36, is a famous face thanks to her roles in The Capture, Bonnie & Clyde and Patrick Melrose. She's also known for her portrayal of Estella in the 2012 Dickens adaptation, Great Expectations and for playing mean stepsister Anastasia Tremaine in the 2015 film, Cinderella.

Holliday's famous partner

Holliday isn't the only famous face in her family as she's in a long-term relationship with actor Harry Treadaway. The 40-year-old is perhaps best known for playing Victor Frankenstein in Penny Dreadful and Narek in the sci-fi series, Star Trek: Picard.

Viewers may also recognise him for his portrayal of Roddy Llewellyn in The Crown, as well as Brady Hartsfield in Mr. Mercedes and David Hunter in The Chemistry of Death. His other screen credits include The Long Ranger and Deceit.

Harry's twin brother Luke Treadway is also a famous actor and is perhaps best known for his starring role in A Street Cat Named Bob. He's also an Olivier Award winner, having picked up the Best Leading Actor gong for his performance as Christopher in the National Theatre's production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in 2013.

While Holliday tends to remain tight-lipped about her love life, during a 2015 Q&A interview with The Standard, she revealed that the most romantic thing someone has done for her is "ran a bath with scented candles, oils and rose petals for me to come home to after work".

She also said that her "biggest extravagance" is "spa weekends with my boyfriend Harry Treadaway".

Holliday's family life

While Holliday and Harry tend to keep their family life out of the spotlight, we do know that they welcomed twins in 2021, although the sex and names of their children have been kept private.

It's been reported that the couple live in north London.

Opening up about her decision to keep her personal life private, Holliday told RadioTimes in 2022: "Personally I just find it really cringe, like tongue-tightening embarrassing, when something personal about my life [is known], or even a quote of mine makes it into public knowledge.

"I'm not not on social media to keep my private life private, but because I can't stand having the idea of my private life and my own views known to my wider circle of friends."