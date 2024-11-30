Strut your stuff like a Kardashian with these Skims Black Friday deals, up to 60% off

Kim Kardashian's brand Skims has been one of the hottest shapewear, loungewear and underwear lines on the market since its launch in 2019. With flattering-fit options for every body type, along with a wide variety of neutral shades to choose from for each piece, there's a lot to love about the brand.



Right now, there's even more: the brand's Black Friday 2024 deals at both the Skims site and Nordstrom have markdowns of up to 50% off. That means you can either check out what all the fuss is about or, if you're a longtime Skims devotee, re-stock all your fave pieces before setting out in style for your office Christmas party and other fashionable and festive fêtes.



With the staggering amount of Black Friday clothing deals going on at the same time, it can be a bit overwhelming, but we combed the sales for you and pulled up the best deals on popular Skims products. All you have to do is click, add to cart and wonder what those kooky Kardashians will get up to next.



Nordstrom Everyday Sculpt Mid Thigh Bodysuit $36 $72 Save $36 If you have a full calendar of holiday fêtes coming up, you might want to get a trusty piece of shapewear to help you feel great about your festive 'fits. This option is a Skims classic, made with its signature sculpting technology for figure-enhancing flawlessness with mid-weight compression. Select sizes and colors are currently 50% off. $36 at Nordstrom

Skims Soft Smoothing Seamless Short $19 $38 Save $19 If you're looking for the perfect chafe-proofing undergarment to wear beneath your favorite dresses and skirts, you're about to fall in love: these lightly compressing shorts will seamlessly smooth curves without weighing you down. Plus, they're available in multiple different colors from sizes XXS to 4X. $19 at Skims

Skims Naked Scoop Longline Bralette $24 $48 Save $24 This flattering bralette was designed to make the most of your bustline, lifting and enhancing the chest area without the complications (and discomfort) of underwire. Lightweight and soft, it'll feel like you're wearing nothing and all — but you'll look like a million bucks. A bunch of shades are currently up to 50% off. $24 at Skims

Skims Soft Smoothing Seamless Thong Bodysuit $34 $68 Save $34 Soft. Smoothing. Seamless. This triple-S stunner is sure to flatten out any lumps and bumps under your holiday party wear, so you can concentrate on feeling fabulous all night long. It has a scoop neck (ideal for any lower-cut tops) and a thong backside, ensuring no pesky underwear lines beneath your pants or skirts. The bodysuit is also ideal for layering — wear it as a top on its own under a cardigan or blazer, or beneath your favorite dress for waist-snatching wonderment. $34 at Skims

Skims Foldover Bootcut Legging $56 $70 Save $14 Comfort meets style with these full-length leggings, which feature a flattering bootcut silhouette and soft fold-over waistband. Wear them out and about for a variety of outings — post-yoga drinks with the girls, hitting downtown to cross off some errands, taking Baxter for a walk and so much more. The pants are made with a stretchy cotton blend, so you'll always be able to kick back in coziness. $56 at Skims

Skims Cotton Jersey Cheeky Tanga Underwear $8 $20 Save $12 Commerce Writer Sarah Weldon absolutely swears by this pair of briefs (and owns 15 of them). It's made of the softest stretchy cotton that's perfect for sleeping, lounging and everyday wear. The mid-rise waist and high-cut thighs give it a flattering feel that isn't too revealing. Every shade is 60% off, so why not stock up for the new year? $8 at Skims

Nordstrom Cotton Blend Fleece Classic Joggers $52 $74 Save $22 Jazz up your loungewear with these ultra-soft joggers. They come in a variety of neutral colors and in a super snuggly cotton blend, so you feel cozy AND stylin' while saving big — you'll get the best deal on these pretty purple pants. Pair it with any of the Skims Cotton Fleece Hoodies (see below for one style) for an elevated take on the classic tracksuit. $52 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Cotton Blend Fleece Classic Pullover Hoodie $56 $80 Save $24 Hoodies are a classic fall-to-winter essential, and this option is a great minimalist style while saving you a maximalist amount of dough. Made from soft cotton-blend fleece, you'll be sitting pretty in its relaxed fit and pullover design — and it even has a pocket! This sweatshirt comes in multiple colors, but you'll enjoy the best savings in eggplant purple (to match the joggers above, of course). $56 at Nordstrom

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.