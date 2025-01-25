Student Says She’s Upset at Classmate for Getting Her ‘First 100 on an Assignment’ Revoked After Discovering Test Error

The classmate now wonders if she’s in the wrong “for getting a teacher to fix an incorrect question on a quiz”

A student is reflecting on whether she made the right choice by alerting her teacher about an incorrect answer on a quiz, which resulted in another student’s “perfect score” being lowered to 95%.

The 16-year-old girl turned to Reddit’s “Am I the A------?” forum to explain how her biology classmate is “blaming” her for “taking her 100% away.”



“A classmate (we’ll call her Vivian, not her real name) got a 100 and told the whole class that it was her first 100 on any assignment in the class all year,” the teen wrote. “She mentioned that she put one answer for a certain question, but I had gotten a different answer and was almost positive that my answer was right based on the work I did during the quiz.”

Her “group of friends” also noticed the mistake, so the teen joined them in approaching the teacher to rectify the test error.

“After working through it with us the teacher determined that her original answer in the key was incorrect, and she decided that she would re-grade everyone’s quiz — meaning Vivian would get a 95 instead of a 100 and my grade would be raised to correct for the error,” the teen noted.

The classmate apparently did not appreciate any of this.

“I thought that was the end of it, but now Vivian is repeating this story to everyone she can, blaming me for ‘taking her 100 away’ because I ‘wanted a perfect score so badly,’ ” she continued.



“She’s also placing the blame entirely on me even though three other people also raised the same concern to the teacher,” she concluded.

Wondering if she shouldn’t have spoken up, the teen asked fellow Redditors, “AITA [am I the a------] for getting a teacher to fix an incorrect question on a quiz and ‘taking’ a classmate’s first perfect score away?”

The student’s question has attracted more than 300 responses within 24 hours of posting her concerns on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

“NTA [not the a------],” one person wrote, adding, “She didn’t get the answer right, so she shouldn’t have gotten a 100. Plus multiple people got points off even though they had the correct answer, and multiple people went to the teacher. Vivian shouldn’t be blaming you, and the teacher should look over her answer keys before grading.”

The majority of Redditors sided with the students who alerted the teacher, but one commenter offered a different solution to the situation.

“The teacher sucks for punishing people over her mistake though,” that Redditor said. “Both answers should get full points this time.”



