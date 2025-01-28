New study suggesting people with ADHD have shorter lifespans should be 'call to arms,' lead author says

Children dance at the launch of an art installation in Liverpool, England, featuring 200 brightly coloured umbrellas to raise awareness about ADHD and autism in children on June 22, 2017. The authors of a U.K. study have found that people with ADHD tend to live shorter lives. (Christopher Furlong/Getty - image credit)

People diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are living shorter lives than they should, say the authors of a new British study, who stress that much of the known link between the disorder and premature death is closely related to the availability of education and support services.

Psychiatrists say it's long been known that people diagnosed with ADHD tend not to live as long as those without the disorder. Now, researchers digging into mortality data in the U.K. have found that on average, men with ADHD faced a reduced life expectancy of around seven years, while women faced a reduction in life expectancy of about nine years.

Worldwide, about two per cent to five per cent of adults experience ADHD symptoms such as inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity.

For the observational study published last week in the British Journal of Psychiatry, researchers focused on health-care data from more than 30,000 adults with diagnosed ADHD compared with 300,000 others of the same age and sex without ADHD.

The researchers didn't have data on how the people in the study died, just data that showed those with ADHD generally had shorter lifespans. The study's authors acknowledged that because ADHD often goes undiagnosed — especially in adults — the new research may overestimate how much ADHD reduces life expectancy on average.

The study's authors concluded that shorter lifespans in adults with diagnosed ADHD are likely caused by modifiable risk factors, unmet support and treatment needs in terms of both ADHD and other illnesses.

"I'm hoping this is a bit of a call to arms," said Joshua Stott, the study's senior author, who noted that these risk factors, which include smoking and addiction to recreational drugs and alcohol, are possible to mitigate and modify. "So seeking support for them is probably very important."

As a clinical psychologist, Stott says he wants to see mental health systems adapt to better support the needs of people with ADHD. For instance, clinics could adjust lights or reduce loud noises for people with ADHD who often have sensory sensitivity.

Dr. Nik Grujich with Toronto's Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre says treating ADHD as an illness that compromises longevity could help better diagnose patients with ADHD and support them with treatments. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

Cluster of symptoms

Dr. Nik Grujich, a psychiatrist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto who was not part of the study, said people who have ADHD tend to have other illnesses, both mental and physical, which could contribute to the shorter lifespans noted in the British study.

"With ADHD, there's a cluster of symptoms that we typically see," Grujich said. "Sometimes planning and organization can be difficult, which might lead to difficulty with scheduling, following up on appointments, for example, medical appointments."

People with ADHD also often struggle with poverty, substance use disorders and lower education, he said, adding accidental deaths as well as suicide could play a role in the results of the study.

Identifying ADHD as a legitimate medical illness that compromises longevity could help family physicians and mental health workers better diagnose patients with ADHD and support them with treatments, Grujich said.

Competitors take part in the 2024 U.K. Hobby Horse championship. The sport has been found to help young people with autism and ADHD. Physical activity is encouraged for people with ADHD, with regular exercise addressing many of the risk factors, according to William Harvey, an associate professor of kinesiology at McGill University. (Dan Kitwood/Getty)

Treatment, including regular exercise, addresses many of the risk factors, according to William Harvey, an associate professor of kinesiology at McGill University. Harvey teaches students skills like running, throwing and jumping for kids with ADHD, who sometimes struggle in phys-ed class.

Harvey says studies demonstrate that physical activity will help to improve symptoms in people with ADHD, but the challenge is to get people to move more. He noted that children with ADHD may be worried that they won't be successful in being more physically active and therefore may not stick with it.

"What we're hoping over time is that the people that we teach will stay active and that will have an influence," Harvey said.

Other treatments, such as behavioral interventions and medication, can also help those with ADHD, Grujich said.