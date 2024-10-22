How to style wide-leg jeans in a chic, polished way

If you're a denim aficionado like me, you'll know that jeans are truly the most versatile item you can own. They are the workhorses of most wardrobes, including my own, and can be seen as essential building blocks for great outfits. I was particularly inspired by all the wide-leg jeans floating around on the street-style set during this past Fashion Month, motivating me to start swapping my everyday straight legs in favour of those with a little more oomph.

Sometimes, when it comes to a voluminous leg, finding the right balance in proportion can be tricky, so I went straight to the source and scoured the best Fashion Week outfits for examples of how to incorporate wide-leg jeans in a chic, polished way. Ahead, you will find ways to wear every style imaginable. From tailored dark denim trousers, to worn-in relaxed styles, to baggier low-rise jeans with plenty of fashion-forward clout, these are the easiest and coolest wide-leg denim outfits to replicate this season. Each one is exactly what I want to wear now, sparking new autumn/winter styling ideas as I transition my wardrobe, and are oh-so easy to pull off.

Keep reading for all the tips, tricks, and how-tos for wearing wide-leg denim. These seven outfit ideas not only serve as inspiration, but are all completely shoppable, too.

1. The tailored blazer + dark denim wide-leg

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images - Getty Images

Take your wide-leg denim to new proportions by pairing it with a tailored blazer. The nipped-and-tucked look of a fitted jacket balances a wider leg beautifully. Keep the overall mood minimal by going for classic grey suiting, and make sure your jeans are a clean, dark wash; this is the polished way to dress up your denim, and is office-appropriate too. A chunky gold bangle and block-heel shoe complete the look.

2. The shirt + worn-in wide-leg

Edward Berthelot - Getty Images

These days, getting dressed should be all about ease. Take inspiration from this effortless look, which blends some of the best basics — an oversized shirt, crewneck T-shirt, and relaxed wide-leg jean — resulting in one winning outfit, no effort required. Still, you want to bring something extra in the accessories department. A fashion-forward handbag, belt, and earrings are all welcome add-ons, while a cult designer shoe, like Maison Margiela’s Tabi, gives the whole look street-style cred.

3. The suede blazer + double denim

Christian Vierig - Getty Images

Nothing screams autumn like suede outerwear. We love the idea of a denim-on-denim look, topped with a blazer made from the sumptuous fabric, for added texture and effect. Of course, if you want to keep your denim in the same wash, a matching set is the simplest way. And we love how modern a white pointed pump feels, poking out from the hem of these wide-leg jeans. To cuff or not to cuff is the only question here (we like it both ways.)

4. The frilled blouse + super wide-leg

Edward Berthelot - Getty Images

Add a little grit to a flouncy blouse by pairing it with a super-wide-leg jean. It’s a surprising styling twist that reads downtown cool, especially when the shirt is left untucked — the ultimate rebel move. You’ll achieve fashion nirvana with It-girl accessories like rectangular Gucci sunglasses, sculptural hoop earrings, and a statement bag.

5. The oversized blazer + baggy wide-leg

Edward Berthelot - Getty Images

If you thought oversized shapes could never work together, this outfit proves that theory wrong. A baggy wide-leg jean can be paired with your favourite oversized blazer for an effortless, undone look. Showing just a hint of skin underneath keeps things from looking frumpy. Classic accessories, such as pointy slingbacks and a boxy bag, finish this one off in a polished way.

6. The asymmetric blouse + classic wide-leg

Edward Berthelot - Getty Images

Sliced-and-diced shirting is the modern way to play with the timeless shirt, and it also happens to make for the best partner to high-waisted, wide-leg jeans. Simply tuck yours into the waistband of the quintessential lived-in blue jeans, and you’re good to go. As for finishing touches, a contemporary shoulder bag, strappy kitten heels, and chunky hoops are all you need.

7. The double-breasted blazer + cropped wide-leg

Edward Berthelot - Getty Images

Extend the life of your white wide-leg denim well past summer with an autumn-ready take that is transitional dressing at its finest. Start with a double-breasted blazer and rollneck (we are loving all the chocolate brown this season), then add boat-shoe-inspired loafers (which can be worn with socks or swapped for boots when temperatures dip). Top with a leather shoulder bag and sunnies for a combo that can’t be beaten.

