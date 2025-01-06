Subway Introduces 2 New Sandwiches Alongside Daily Value Meal — See the Latest Menu Offerings

Subway is celebrating the new year with some new menu options, as well as a fresh take on a Southwestern-inspired sub!

On Monday, Jan. 6, the quick-service sandwich chain announced two new sandwiches as part of its Baja Bliss Collection and, seperately, a new Meal of the Day deal, which allows customers to purchase a different sandwich for a discounted price each day of the week.

The new subs, both of which feature Subway's "bold and zesty Baja Chipotle sauce," per a release, will be available for a limited time as customers can choose between a chicken or freshly sliced turkey sub, with artisan Italian bread, veggies and Subway’s SubKrunch topping.

According to Subway, it'll mark "the perfect blend of cheesy, crunchy and smoky Baja Bliss."

Subway Meal of the Day footlong sandwich

Along with the two new sandwiches in its Baja Bliss Collection, Subway's Miss Vickie’s Baja Chipotle potato chips will be making a comeback and will also be available for a limited time, Subway announced.

Of the latest offerings, the Baja Chipotle Chicken sandwich will be available as part of the new Meal of the Day deal on Thursdays each week.

For the Meal of the Day, guests can spend either $6.99 on a 6-inch sub or grab a footlong for $9.99, getting their choice of two cookies or a bag of chips and a small fountain drink with the meal. Each day of the week will feature a new "favorite": A Cold Cut Combo on Mondays, All-Pro Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki on Tuesdays, Meatball Marinara on Wednesdays, the aforementioned Baja sub on Thursdays, a tuna sub on Fridays, The Ultimate B.M.T. on Saturdays and the Sunday offering of the Philly.

Subway Meal of the Day 6-inch sandwich

“Subway’s new Meal of the Day showcases the variety of better for you ingredients across our entire menu, our signature subs, and our definition of value – where you shouldn’t have to sacrifice quality for an affordable price,” Doug Fry, president of Subway North America, said in a release.

“Whether dining on-the-go to fuel an active lifestyle or enjoying the moment after a long day, Subway has made ordering a satisfying and tasty meal a whole lot easier.”

Back in July, Subway announced its SubKrunch topping, which is made of "crispy bits developed to add an audible crunch" and available as part of the latest Baja subs.

The topping, covered in a "savory seasoning and then fried to perfection," contains corn as a main ingredient, a representative for Subway clarified to PEOPLE at the time.

“Subway’s new menu update is all about great flavor at a great value and giving our guests new ways to take their footlong subs and snacks to the next level,” said Subway’s Senior Vice President of Culinary Innovation Paul Fabre at the time.

The SubKrunch topping first appeared on Subway's Spicy Nacho Chicken sandwich, as well as its Cheesy Garlic Steak sub. Other menu expansions in 2024 included footlong cookies, Cinnabon churros and Auntie Anne's pretzels, as well as some new footlong Dippers.



