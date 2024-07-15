Summer’s Hottest Nail Shades, According to Celebrity Nail Artists

A-list manicurists pick the 12 hottest nailpolishes loved by celebrities that are sure to make your summer sizzle

Getty;Jessica Alba/Instagram

Summer and fun are synonymous. It’s the season that signals us to slow down, enjoy some easy-breezy goodness outdoors, and brighten up everything from head to toe. Nails are included on this delightful warm-weather refresh, making it prime time to swap out those rich, wintery dark polishes for something a bit more in tune with summer’s effortless vibes. After all, a peppy mani instantly elevates your outlook and your ensemble.

“Warmer weather lifts spirits, lighter clothes invite bold choices, and playful nails become the perfect accessory to complete a colorful summer look,” says celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi. If you get stumped when you hear the words “pick a color” at the nail salon or overwhelmed by all the choices on the drugstore shelves, we’re here to make things easier for you with a spectrum of standout shades—from effortless nudes to pastels with panache—chosen by celebrity nail artists in the know. Scroll down to get in on the season’s best.

Dazzle Dry 'Fine China'

Getty

Playing up natural nails with a neutral nude shade calls to the easygoing-ness of summer. For Emma Stone’s Oscar nails celebrity nail artist Emi Kudo used a combo of two shades: Dazzle Dry’s "Fine China" and "Peacefully Me" but she suggests just using "Fine China" for a warm-weather winning look. “It’s great on any tone of tanned skin and goes well with any outfit, from bright colors to neutrals,” says Kudo.

$22 at dazzledry.com

Mineral Fusion 'On Pointe'

Getty

“Quiet luxury is a look right now,” says celebrity nail artist Elle, who recommends Mineral Fusion’s "On Pointe" for the look she gave Blake Lively for the Tiffany & Co. Titan event. To take nudes up a notch, she suggests layering it over a metallic or metallic nude color. “It gives it a micro-fine shimmer,” she says. “It’s not a metallic finish but makes it wetter and shinier—like you’re looking at glass."

$10 at Amazon

Jin Soon 'Crush'

Jin Soon/Instagram

You’ll heat things up in the best way possible with this fiery hot red. “It’s cheerful, effortless, and complements the warm summer days,” says Choi. She’s used the shade on a ton of models during New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2024 since the orangey red flatters a wide range of skin tones. If you want to have some fun, Choi has a couple of ideas. Try layering "Crush" over a hot pink or deeper red base. Or opt for some sponge art. “Apply a sheer base coat and then put 'Crush' along with other bright colors like hot pink or yellow onto a makeup sponge, then gently dab it onto nails for a playful mix of colors,” says Choi.

$18 at jinsoon.com

Dazzle Dry 'Love'

Jessica Alba/Instagram

Some days you want to go cool, and others are for something more classic like an always-works red manicure. Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen has been loving Love from Dazzle Dry, a shade that’s bright but works as a neutral. “I’ve used it on Jessica Alba and Alessandra Ambrosio because they both adore timeless looks that are chic, minimal, with a pop of color,” says Nguyen. Red can be a great canvas to showcase nail art, she adds, whether you want to do a take on a French manicure, color blocking, or an intricate hand-painted design.

$22 at dazzledry.com

Chanel Le Vernis in '129 - Ovni'

Betina R. Goldstein/Instagram

Buttery yellow is having a moment, both in fashion and nails. “My favorite color this summer is Chanel Le Vernis in '129 – Ovni'. Butter yellow is the color of the season, and the ivory undertones look great on all skin tones. It’s a versatile, fun shade that screams summer,” says celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein, who often works with Margot Robbie. If you want to take your buttery base up a notch, she suggests painting on an ultra-thin white French tip. For staying power, Goldstein likes to apply two coats of topcoat. “It gives that extra protection and makes your manicure last seven-plus days,” she says.

$32 at chanel.com

Sally Hansen 'Hella Yella' & Pattie Yankee 'No Mercy'

Fans of the sunshine shade abound, and it’s not limited to summer wear. Licensed manicurist and content creator Hannah Lee of her favorite Sally Hansen shade, “I’ve been loving this yellow lately. I feel like it’s a great color that not only works now but also fits well with the transition to fall."

See at Ulta

Meanwhile, celebrity nail artist Pattie Yankie favors a pastel hue from her own line that brings a glow to your fingertips. “Whether you prefer a bold or subtle nail look, this color is the perfect in between that offers endless possibilities," she says. "It’s also easy to pair with your summer outfits, day or night.”

$11 at Amazon

Zoya 'Blu' & Essie 'Sky Jelly'

Summertime conjures up images of sparkling blue skies and serene azure waters. So, why not have something cerulean at your fingertips? “Zoya 'Blu' is a gorgeous morning sky blue,” says celebrity nail artist Miss Pop. “It’s so airy and bright, and also softer and more skin-tone flattering than pure white,” she says. For added light-catching dimension, Miss Pop likes to layer sheer and shimmery OPI Glazed N’ Amused on top. “It gives any shade a sun-ray-snagging sparkle perfect for summer.”

$12 at zoya.artofbeauty.com

One of the hottest trends out there right now are jelly nails. Think sheer tones of seafoam green, pale yellow, or sky blue. “This baby blue is so good—it’s almost like a sheer denim so it’s super versatile,” says celebrity “man-icurist” Tom Bachik of Essie’s "Sky Jelly". Try playing with the intensity: One coat will give you that cool translucency and adding a second gives you more coverage, he says.



$13 at Ulta

IBD Just Gel Polish in 'Macaroon'

Some people turn to white as a summer neutral, but celebrity nail artist Sunshine prefers this soft pink. “It goes with everything and works for the beach, the office, date night, or just generally for every day,” she says. Sunshine sometimes uses this particular pink on client Mariah Carey; other times, she'll use The Gel Bottle Inc. professional nail polishes in 'Merci' and 'Marshmallow'. “Pink is always her go-to color—she’s just a pink kind of girl!,” says Sunshine.

$10 at Amazon

Essie 'Mademoiselle'

Getty

“I feel like in general this spring and summer, everything is a little pulled back and more about minimalist, clean fresh nails,” says Bachik. His go-to shade right now is the one he’s probably used the longest: Essie’s "Mademoiselle", a longtime cult-fave. “It’s sheer but there’s a little bit of coverage so it’s kind of the tone of the nail with this brightness to it,” he says. “It makes the nail look healthier and prettier.” He used it above on Jennifer Lopez for a polished look, and created a classic French manicure with it for Selena Gomez. If you want to make your French more subtle, he suggests layering "Mademoiselle" over top the white tip to tone down its starkness.

$10 at essie.com

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.