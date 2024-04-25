'Superhero' Childhood Cancer Patients Answer the Question: Cape or No Cape?

The survey was taken ahead of National Superhero Day on April 28

Do all heroes wear capes? Some real-life heroes have weighed in on the matter.

Ahead of National Superhero Day on April 28, a group of childhood cancer patients, survivors and their family members voted to settle the question.

The result? By a narrow margin of 55-45%, “No cape” was the winner.

National Superhero Day provides an occasion to honor both real and fictional superheroes. Those who voted in the cape/no cape survey were children and families who work with three pediatric cancer organizations: The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation, the Tyler Robinson Foundation and the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The survey found that Spider-Man and Wonder Woman were the top two fictional superheroes. When asked if they could have any superpower, 20% of respondents said they would want the power to heal or cure cancer; 17% would want the power to fly and 10% would want the power of invisibility.

Dick Vitale, the iconic college basketball announcer and cancer survivor who is on the board of the V Foundation, said in a statement to PEOPLE, “These kids are the real superheroes, and their message is clear: being super is not about the cape, but the courage within.”

Superheroes have long been depicted wearing capes, which symbolize gallantry and underscore the fanciful nature of the superhero genre. But as the meme goes, not all heroes wear capes — and the childhood cancer patients and their family members are proof.

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, founded by the Super Bowl winning Giants coach, aims to help families with children with cancer. According to the National Children’s Cancer Society, one in four families of children with cancer loses over 50% of their income due to disruptions stemming from the disease.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Coughlin said, “No one fights childhood cancer alone. It takes a team, and we will be there with or without capes to support patients and their families."

