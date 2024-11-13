Surprisingly kind celebrities: 15 stories from Harry Styles to Priyanka Chopra

It’s World Kindness Day on 13November and this warm celebration of positivity and love got us thinking about the kindest celebrities we’ve worked with here at HELLO!.

After much chatting on the subject (and a VERY long email chain!) our team discovered that we have some wonderful stories about stars’ selfless acts – and we just had to share them with you.

From Harry Styles to Sarah, Duchess of York and Priyanka Chopra, these stars have hearts of gold. Find out how they spread kindness below…

Harry Styles revealed his kind nature (BBC)

Harry Styles

HELLO!’s Lifestyle & Commerce Director Leanne Bayley says: "Once, I was lucky enough to be flown to New York to interview One Direction at the height of their fame, and well, we were all feeling a little jet-lagged as we were in the holding room waiting to interview the band.

"Imagine my surprise when Harry Styles walked into the room with a tray of biscuits and asked if we wanted tea. He was obviously being a little cheeky, but it was still a very sweet thing to do."

Joanna Lumley

HELLO!’s Contributing Editor Rosalind Powell reveals: "Joanna Lumley was working with my sister on a film in New York at a time when our mum was moving house. Joanna had filmed her scenes and was returning to London.

"Some urgent documents needed to be hand delivered and signed by mum, and Joanna very kindly offered to deliver them in person to her in South London - which she did."

Joanna Lumley (Ian West - PA Images)

Joan Rivers

HELLO!’s News Director Laura Benjamin shares: "My mum and I were big fans of Joan Rivers, so at the end of my interview with her, I asked if I could get her autograph for my mum. At the time my mum was fighting cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

"I told Joan about my mum's health and she suddenly grabbed my dictaphone and said, 'Instead of an autograph I am going to leave her a message'.

"And she did, making funny jokes about how to wear a wig properly and wishing her good health. She also gifted me a scarf from her own range to give to my mum. It was such a lovely thing to do!"

Priyanka Chopra

"When I was a young journalist aged 19 in India, I joined a group of journalists doing a roundtable discussion with Priyanka Chopra during my very first press conference," recalls HELLO!’s Senior Writer Ahad Sanwari. "I was too nervous to say anything, and I tried pushing through with a question, but kept getting talked over by the other more experienced journalists.

"Her PR then wanted to wrap up, but Priyanka noticed (because I was sitting in front) that I wasn't able to talk, and said, ‘He hasn't asked something yet’ and pointed at me to go ahead and get my very first exclusive!"

Priyanka Chopra was empathetic to writer Ahad (Dimitrios Kambouris)

Rod Stewart

HELLO!’s Deputy US News Editor Hannah Hargrave remembers: "Rod Stewart used to visit the same coffee shop in LA and spend time with a homeless man. Every time he went, I would see him sitting with him, buying him breakfast/lunch/coffee and conversing with him at a table. Staff said he had been doing it for years."

Sarah Ferguson

"I interviewed Sarah Ferguson and we discussed my beloved cockapoo dog Maisie," says HELLO!’s News Director Laura Benjamin. "The next time I interviewed her, she brought along a bag of treats for Maisie together with a handwritten note from the Queen's corgis (who now live with her and Andrew) to Maisie.

"During another interview with Sarah, at a hotel near Windsor, there was a very junior member of staff assigned to look after her and the HELLO! team. She was visibly nervous.

"Sarah made a big point of talking to her, addressing her multiple times by her first name, and asking her lots of friendly questions, making the young girl much less nervous. She also sent for someone to bring a bag of gifts from her nearby home to give to the young girl as a thank you for her help on the day."

Sarah Ferguson is known for her kindness (Rupert Ramsay/BFA)

Emma Thompson

HELLO!’s Chief Content Officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon reveals: "I did the red carpet for the Love Actually premiere in London with a friend of mine who had just had her first heartbreak. She asked Emma a question about her character's heartbreak and Emma could tell she was raw.

"Emma asked if she was going through something herself and my friend went on to tell her all about it, on the red carpet and Emma stood there counselling her and telling her it would get better even if it didn't feel like it just now."

Will.i.am

HELLO!’s TV & Film Editor Emmy Griffiths says: "Usually when you sit down with a star, they are polite and give you thoughtful answers then go about their day when the time is up - but Will.i.am remained sitting with us when he spotted one of my fellow reporters was using shorthand.

"He quietly asked her several questions about how it worked, praising her on her skills. His calm, thoughtful inquisitiveness has always stayed with me and we were all very impressed by how he wanted to be knowledgeable and was interested in us and what we do, as well as promoting his project!"

Will.i.am performs onstage (Getty Images)

Brad Pitt

HELLO! Magazine’s Editor Jessica Callan tells us: "Brad Pitt was very kind to the journalists at the Snatch premiere afterparty and jumped behind the bar and served us all drinks. He then proceeded to tell us Jennifer Aniston's toothbrush was 'blue ... like her eyes!' Aw! They were still married at the time."

Andi McDowell

"I once walked past Andi McDowell shopping in Jimmy Choo in Beverly Hills," shares HELLO!’s Deputy US News Editor Hannah Hargrave. "She was trying on a pair of shoes when someone slipped off the curb outside the shop.

"Rather than ignore him like everyone else, she immediately ran out barefoot to help. I was walking past and went to help, and she was the most lovely woman - she waited with the guy and chatted away to me."

Nev Schulman

HELLO!’s Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer Georgia Brown tells us: "I met Nev weekend at a shakeout run before the NYC Marathon and he was so warm and friendly. He gave me so many tips about what to expect during the race and how to pace myself, to watch out for the hills and to enjoy it, it calmed my nerves so much.

"Nev also acts as a blind runner guide for his friend Francesco Magisano through the Achilles International Foundation. I was so fascinated at how he could run attached to a blind runner for 26.2 miles and he took so much time and care explaining to me exactly how it works - I felt so inspired, that I'm thinking about applying to do it myself."

David Tennant thoughtfully related to his fans (Getty)

David Tennant

"David attended a West End premiere in London with his wife Georgia and a few of their children," recalls HELLO!’s Georgia Brown.

"I left via the red carpet after doing interviews and David and his family were walking round the back of the theatre - someone stopped him and asked if they could shake his hand to thank him for everything he has done advocating for the trans community, and he said, 'You can have a hug if you like', and stayed chatting for ages.

"He looked so touched by the fan interaction and he seemed like such a warm person."

Andy Murray

HELLO!’s Deputy Online Editor Sharnaz Shahid says: "Just three days after covering the late Queen's funeral, I had the incredible opportunity to interview Andy Murray aboard the Thames Clipper ahead of the Laver Cup Gala in London.

"The whole experience was overwhelming. I was surrounded by tennis legends, and as the only journalist granted this exclusive access, I couldn't help but feel nervous. But what really stuck with me was Andy's simple, thoughtful gesture after the interview.

"He turned to me and said, "thank you". It may have been a small act, but it meant a lot."

Mariella Frostrup showed her giving nature (getty)

Mariella Frostrup

“I was reporting on a World Menopause Day event at the Houses of Parliament and was waiting to interview the Menopause Mandate chair and presenter Mariella Frostrup," reveals HELLO!’s Parenting Editor Sophie Hamilton.

"When I chatted to her after her speech, she was hugely apologetic and said she had to dash to another event, but she quickly handed me her written speech to use in my article. I thought it was the kindest gesture and was so helpful."

Ricky Gervais

HELLO!’s Hannah Hargrave says: "Ricky Gervais was lovely. He'd just won his first Golden Globe and I waited in the lobby to chat to him about it for the publication I was working for.

"As a journalist, he could have turned me away, but instead he walked all the way up Sunset Boulevard with me and gave me a full interview. He knew I was a 'rookie' and it would benefit me.

"He was funny, self-deprecating and very smart! I met him many years later when he was at the peak of fame, and he still took time to chat with me then."