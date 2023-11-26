Advertisement
CYBER MONDAY:

75+ best early Cyber Monday deals you can already shop

Cyber Monday isn't until tomorrow, but dozens of brands dropped their deals early.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Jennifer Aniston's 'staple' Sweaty Betty leggings are 50% off for Cyber Monday

Sweaty Betty is having a massive Cyber Monday sale — save up to 50% on leggings, sports bras and more.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
Jennifer Aniston has called these Sweaty Betty leggings one of her
Jennifer Aniston has called these Sweaty Betty leggings one of her "fitness staples" — and they're on sale for Cyber Monday (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (FilmMagic)

Many years ago, a friend's (very tipsy) mom said I looked like a young Rachel Green from "Friends," and I'm going to be honest — I have been living off that high ever since. Whether or not the resemblance holds true, one thing Jennifer Aniston and I share for certain is our love for Sweaty Betty. Back in 2019, the actress told InStyle that Sweaty Betty's Zero Gravity Leggings were one of her favourite things and having tried the brand myself, I can vouch for its quality and style. Ahead of Cyber Monday, shoppers can score the Aniston-approved leggings for 50 per cent off. To snag a pair on sale and shop the brand's other Black Friday deals, scroll below.

Quick Overview
See 11 more

Zero Gravity High-Waisted Running Leggings

Sweaty Betty

Zero Gravity High-Waisted Running Leggings

$79$158Save $79

Cyber Monday Black Friday deal: Shop for $64 USD (down from $128 USD).

$79 at Sweaty Betty

The leggings, which Jennifer deemed one of her "fitness staples," are beloved by shoppers for their lightweight feel and comfortable fit. While they normally retail for $158 CAD/$128 USD, shoppers can score the leggings for less than $80 right now.

Designed for running, these bum-sculpting leggings are a must-have for any fitness buff's closet. They're crafted from ultra-lightweight Italian fabric that's both sweat-wicking and quick-drying and offer UV protection 40+.

The leggings have a high-waisted design with an adjustable waist and compression technology. The Zero Gravity leggings are available in a wide variety of colours and styles, many of which are on sale for Black Friday.

Are Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity High-Waisted Running Leggings worth it?

With more than 2,400 five-star reviews vouching for the celebrity-approved leggings, shoppers say they are the "most comfortable leggings" ever.

"I love this brand," writes one shopper. The Zero Gravity leggings are the "best type to buy as they hold their shape and don't bobble. If you haven't tried this brand before, do it. You won't look back."

They're my "favourite running leggings," says another reviewer. "I absolutely love the Zero Gravity's and can't imagine running in anything different now!"

Sweaty Betty

Zero Gravity High-Waisted Running Leggings

$79$158Save $79

Black Friday deal: Shop for $64 USD (down from $128 USD).

$79 at Sweaty Betty

While dozens of reviewers comment on their "lightweight feel and fit," some shoppers say that while "beautiful," a few of the patterns can be "quite sheer."

"I love Zero Gravity leggings, but you have to be careful," writes one reviewer. "Some patterns are great, but others are sheer."

"I own several pairs of Sweaty Betty running leggings," but these are "so transparent," says another.

Sweaty Betty Cyber Monday sale

This Cyber Monday, Sweaty Betty shoppers can save 30 per cent on everything sitewide and take up to 50 per cent off more than 200 styles. To check out highlights from the sale, click here, or shop our top picks below.

Sweaty Betty

Mallow Half Zip Pullover

$122$174Save $52

Shop the Mallow Half Zip Pullover in three colours.

$122 at Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty

Super Sculpt High-Waisted 7/8 Yoga Leggings

$86$144Save $58

Shop the Super Sculpt High-Waisted 7/8 Yoga Leggings in two colours.

$86 at Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty

Power 7/8 Workout Leggings

$90$128Save $38

Black Friday deal: Shop for $70 USD (down from $100 USD).

$90 at Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty

Ultra Running Bra

$44$88Save $44

Black Friday deal: Shop for $34 USD (down from $68 USD).

$44 at Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty

Sand Wash Funnel Neck Half Zip

$122$174Save $52

Shop the Sand Wash Funnel Neck Half Zip in two colours.

$122 at Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty

Zero Gravity Illuminate Running Leggings

$125$178Save $53

Black Friday deal: Shop for $97 USD (down from $138 USD).

$125 at Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty

Therma Boost Running Half Zip

$99$198Save $99

Black Friday deal: Shop for $74 USD (down from $148 USD).

$99 at Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty

Exposed Seam Long Sleeved Top

$44$88Save $44

Black Friday deal: Shop for $34 USD (down from $68 USD).

$44 at Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty

Timeless Track Pant

$119$238Save $119

Black Friday deal: Shop for $89 USD (down from $178 USD).

$119 at Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty

Pinnacle Wool Cardigan

$134$268Save $134

Black Friday deal: Shop for $99 USD (down from $198 USD).

$134 at Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty

Power 7/8 Workout Leggings

$64$128Save $64

Black Friday deal: Shop for $50 USD (down from $100 USD).

$64 at Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty

Athlete Seamless Half Zip Long Sleeve Top

$59$118Save $59

Black Friday deal: Shop for $44 USD (down from $88 USD).

$59 at Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty

Restful Boucle Half Zip Sweatshirt

$72$144Save $72

Shop this sweater in sizes XS to XXL.

$72 at Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty

Stamina Sports Bra

$40$58Save $18

Black Friday deal: Shop for $31 USD (down from $44 USD).

$40 at Sweaty Betty

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.