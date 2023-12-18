Early Boxing Day deal: Jennifer Aniston's 'staple' Sweaty Betty leggings are 50% off

Jennifer Aniston has called these Sweaty Betty leggings one of her "fitness staples" — and they're on sale ahead of Boxing Day (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Many moons ago, a friend's (very tipsy) mom said I looked like a young Rachel Green from "Friends," and I'm going to be honest — I have been living off that high ever since. Whether or not the resemblance holds true, one thing Jennifer Aniston and I share for certain is our love for Sweaty Betty. Back in 2019, the actress told InStyle that Sweaty Betty's Zero Gravity Leggings were one of her favourite things and having tried the brand myself, I can vouch for its quality and style. Ahead of Boxing Day, shoppers can score the Aniston-approved leggings for 50 per cent off. To snag a pair on sale and shop the brand's other early Boxing Day deals, scroll below.

Early Boxing Day deal | Save 50%: Zero Gravity High-Waisted Running Leggings

The leggings, which Jennifer deemed one of her "fitness staples," are beloved by shoppers for their lightweight feel and comfortable fit. While they normally retail for $158 CAD/$128 USD, shoppers can score the leggings for less than $80 right now.

Designed for running, these bum-sculpting leggings are a must-have for any fitness buff's closet. They're crafted from ultra-lightweight Italian fabric that's both sweat-wicking and quick-drying and offer UV protection 40+.

The leggings have a high-waisted design with an adjustable waist and compression technology. The Zero Gravity leggings are available in a wide variety of colours and styles, many of which are on sale ahead of Boxing Day.

Are Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity High-Waisted Running Leggings worth it?

With more than 2,400 five-star reviews vouching for the celebrity-approved leggings, shoppers say they are the "most comfortable leggings" ever.

"I love this brand," writes one shopper. The Zero Gravity leggings are the "best type to buy as they hold their shape and don't bobble. If you haven't tried this brand before, do it. You won't look back."

They're my "favourite running leggings," says another reviewer. "I absolutely love the Zero Gravity's and can't imagine running in anything different now!"

While dozens of reviewers comment on their "lightweight feel and fit," some shoppers say that while "beautiful," a few of the patterns can be "quite sheer."

"I love Zero Gravity leggings, but you have to be careful," writes one reviewer. "Some patterns are great, but others are sheer."

"I own several pairs of Sweaty Betty running leggings," but these are "so transparent," says another.

Boxing Day 2023 | Save up to 60% at Sweaty Betty

Boxing Day 2023 is still a few days away, but shoppers can already save up to 60 per cent off at Sweaty Betty. Sweaty Betty's early Boxing Day sale features hundreds of the brand's best-selling styles, including leggings, winter outerwear, fleece sweaters and more. To check out highlights from the sale, click here or shop our top picks below.

