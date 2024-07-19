The Sweet Meaning Behind Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Reunion After His 13th 'Eras' Tour Show

Travis Kelce went a long way to spend a little time with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, before training camp for his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, starts on Sunday.

Kelce was seen in a suite during the singer’s first Eras Tour show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany this evening, which marks his 13th time attending one of her concerts—something her official fan club, Taylor Nation, pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter. Thirteen, of course, is Swift’s notoriously favourite number.

Swift left the stage with Kelce after the show, and the two were all smiles with their arms around each other. Sone well-positioned Swifties filmed the rom-com-like reunion:

Kelce and Swift spent the last few days apart after he attended two of her three Amsterdam shows on July 5 and 6, during which time Kelce wasspottd in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where he competed with his brother, Jason, in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

If fans are right in their estimations, then Kelce left Lake Tahoe to get to Swift in Germany, travelling more than 5,000 miles for her. Romantic grand gestures are his thing though, according to a source who told People in early July that his sweeping gestures makes it easier for the couple as they manage being apart due to their demanding work schedules.

'Football is definitely still his priority but so is his relationship,' the source explained. 'He makes romantic gestures to show he’s thinking of her when they’re apart. She’s going to try to attend as many games as possible.'

Swift has her next tour break after she wraps her last European show in London on August 20. She’ll resume her Eras Tour in the U.S. on October 18 in Miami.

