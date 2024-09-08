Sydney Sweeney’s floral cape and full skirt is giving 50s movie star

Sydney Sweeney looked very demure on the red carpet this weekend while promoting her latest movie, Eden. The actor, who is at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) along with her co-stars, showcased a sweet floral adorned two-piece, which we can’t get enough of.

Hitting Sydney at the perfect length, the A-line skirt has a brilliant bow detail at the waist – proving that bows don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. While the top of her tea dress is covered by a matching short-sleeved collared cape. Both have muted yet pink and creamy florals to tie both pieces together, which match her blush-coloured suede heels.

When it comes to accessories, the Anyone But You actor kept it relatively simple, deciding to don two statement rings both of which had rosy gemstones, alongside a similarly hued pink manicure. And she paired the 50s inspired outfit with a striking burgundy lip, rosy cheeks and voluminous lashes, wearing her long hair straight and pulled back, with a few delicate tendrils framing her face to again lean into the dreamy and romantic look.

This look was in sharp contrast to the other one that she wore that day, which leaned into more of a vampy Hollywood bombshell aesthetic, instead. At the festival's The Road to the Golden Globes Party, Sydney was spotted in an all-black ensemble which has given us some serious inspo for autumn/winter.

The high-necked form-fitting black velvet design with lace detailing featured some voluminous sleeves, which will be a big trend as we move into the colder weather. And for this look she chose to go for a nude lip and perfectly tousled waves. We're not sure which of her TIFF outfits we prefer more.

While Sydney’s co-star Ana de Armas was certainly in tune with the Euphoria actor, as she also wore black in the form of a chic textured mini dress for the evening and a somewhat vintage inspired design of a pale pink waterfall dress with a skirt adorned in sequins at the Eden premiere itself.

The pair star alongside The Crown’s Vannessa Kirby, Jude Law and Daniel Bruhl in the upcoming thriller which is based on the true story of a number of European settlers coming to Floreana island in Ecuador. While the movie doesn’t have an official release date here in the UK, we will definitely be tuning in.

