Sydney Sweeney's tube top and tighty-whitie combo = perfection

ICYMI: we are perilously close to the Met Gala aka the fashion Olympics. Taking place on the first Monday in May, the legendary celebration brings together the biggest names in entertainment and fashion for a themed costume party to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Met Gala is themed every year, with this year's theme being "The Garden of Time" and, already, the A-Listers are beginning to assemble in New York City ahead of the event.

Case-in-point, everyone's fave celeb starlet Sydney Sweeney has been spotted on the NYC streets. Clearly warming up for the gala, she was papped in a seriously slay outfit.

A walking Miu Miu ad, Sydney rocked a head-to-toe outfit by the brand while strutting the sidewalk near Gramercy Park. Specifically, she sported a denim tube top which was almost entirely backless except for a single, skinny strap.

On her bottom half, she rocked a pair of low-slung, wide-leg denim jeans in a matching rinse and hue. In terms of accessories, she wore a Miu Miu Wander Matelassé shoulder bag in white as well as a chunky black leather belt, micro sunglasses and black, pointed boots.

Gotham

Gotham

Interestingly, Sydney's jeans were styled so that they flaunted the waistband of her men's tighty-whities. And Syd isn't the only celeb to have rocked the menswear under garment: Dua Lipa, Heidi Klum and Kristen Stewart have all recently worn outfits flaunting a pair of men's undies.

A truly unexpected spin on underwear as outerwear!

You Might Also Like