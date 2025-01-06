Taiwan launches first-ever digital nomad visa. Here's what to know.

Taiwan has just joined the list of countries that are now offering digital nomad visas.

At the beginning of this year, the East Asian destination introduced its first digital nomad visa, allowing eligible foreign remote workers to live and work on the island for up to six months. Currently, U.S. citizens can visit Taiwan on a short-term tourist visa for up to 90 days, according to the U.S. State Department.

Last summer, Taiwanese officials from the National Development Council announced the visa intending to attract and retain foreign digital professionals to boost Taiwan's tourism and economy, according to the local media outlet Taipei Times.

It also plans to roll out programs to further incentivize digital nomads, such as investment and entrepreneurship opportunities, plus collaborate with South Korea and Japan – two places that recently launched their own digital nomad visas – for easy travel between the destinations.

Taiwan offers digital nomads the chance to explore its ancient temples, famous night markets, and stunning national parks and beaches. It's also known as a generally safe destination, with progressive LGBTQ+ policies, and its capital, Taipei, ranked as the third safest city in the world, according to Numbeo's Safety Index.

Here's what to know about Taiwan's digital nomad visa.

This picture shows Taipei 101, a 508-meter high commercial building, is seen from Xindian distitrict in New Taipei City on April 7, 2024.

Who is eligible for Taiwan's digital nomad visa?

Only citizens from visa-exempt countries, including the U.S., can apply for the new digital nomad visa. There are certain conditions to qualify for the visa, one of which is that you've received a digital nomad visa from another country, according to the official visa guidelines.

There are also requirements based on your age and income. If you're 30 or older, you must show proof of earning at least $40,000 annually in one of the last two years. If you're between 20 and 29, you must have an annual salary of at least $20,000 in one of the last two years. You can do this through a tax certificate like your W-2 or pay stub from your employer.

All applicants also need to show a passport that's valid for at least six months, bank deposits over the last six months with a minimum of at least $10,000 per month, plus proof of international health insurance and remote work experience, like a resume or work contract.

How do I apply for Taiwan's digital nomad visa?

Interested applicants can start the application online.

