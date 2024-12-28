'Taking redundancy helped me achieve my dog dream'

Heidi Atkinson says starting her own dog grooming business has been "a dream come true" [Lancashire County Council]

A former graphic designer has said taking redundancy was her last chance to do what she "never really had the courage" to do and set up her own dog grooming business.

Heidi Atkinson from Blackpool, who runs Spoilt Rotten, which was inspired by her love for her own dogs Alfie and Bentley, said it was a "dream come true" job.

She said she decided to take the leap after seeing an advert for a 12-week small business course, funded by Lancashire County Council, which helped with writing a business plan and marketing.

Ms Atkinson said: "It was an epiphany. We thought, we really want to do this, why haven't we done it before?"

She added: "I have not paid a penny for marketing the business, thanks to the help from the Lancashire Skills Bootcamp.

"It enabled me to set up the business on social media, on a website, and on Google business."

Ms Atkinson's husband Brian, a fellow animal lover, has also since started his own business - a doggy day care called, Be Yappy.

Councillor Jayne Rear said: "It is wonderful to see people getting the opportunity to upskill and find out about sectors that are new to them, enabling and inspiring them to fulfil their goals."

She added: "The Lancashire Skills Bootcamps are expanding job opportunities and enabling Lancashire people to boost their skills and their employment prospects, meaning that Lancashire jobs can be filled by Lancashire people, making the most of our county's great potential."

Listen to the best of BBC Radio Lancashire on Sounds and follow BBC Lancashire on Facebook, X and Instagram. You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk and via Whatsapp to 0808 100 2230.

Related stories

Related internet links