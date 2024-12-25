Is Target open or closed on Christmas Day 2024? Here's what you need to know

Christmas is here, which for millions of Americans means last-minute gift wrapping, baking cookies for the anticipated arrival of Santa Claus and wearing your coziest pair of matching pajamas.

Most grocery, retail and restaurant chains will be closed on Christmas Day after many remained open on Christmas Eve, albeit with adjusted hours.

If you need to make a last-minute run to the grocery store to pick up something for your holiday gathering, Target will not be an option for you this year, as the company announced their stores will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

On Christmas Eve, Target's doors were open until 8 p.m. local time.

Are grocery stores open on Christmas Day?

In addition to Target, the following grocery stores will be closed on Christmas.

Kroger

Costco

Sam's Club

Walmart

Food Lion

Publix

Meijer

Whole Foods

Trader Joe's

Aldi

Harris Teeter

Wegmans

Winn-Dixie

Are retail stores are open on Christmas Day?

In addition to Target, the following retail stores will be closed on Christmas.

Kohl's

Walmart

TJ Maxx

Marshall's

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Nordstrom

REI

Bass Pro Shop

Cabela's

Burlington

Belk

Big Lots

IKEA

Staples

Office Depot

OfficeMax

PetSmart

PetCo

Tractor Supply Co.

