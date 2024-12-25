Is Target open or closed on Christmas Day 2024? Here's what you need to know
Christmas is here, which for millions of Americans means last-minute gift wrapping, baking cookies for the anticipated arrival of Santa Claus and wearing your coziest pair of matching pajamas.
Most grocery, retail and restaurant chains will be closed on Christmas Day after many remained open on Christmas Eve, albeit with adjusted hours.
If you need to make a last-minute run to the grocery store to pick up something for your holiday gathering, Target will not be an option for you this year, as the company announced their stores will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25.
On Christmas Eve, Target's doors were open until 8 p.m. local time.
Are grocery stores open on Christmas Day?
In addition to Target, the following grocery stores will be closed on Christmas.
Kroger
Costco
Sam's Club
Walmart
Food Lion
Publix
Meijer
Whole Foods
Trader Joe's
Aldi
Harris Teeter
Wegmans
Winn-Dixie
Are retail stores are open on Christmas Day?
In addition to Target, the following retail stores will be closed on Christmas.
Kohl's
Walmart
TJ Maxx
Marshall's
HomeGoods
JCPenney
Nordstrom
REI
Bass Pro Shop
Cabela's
Burlington
Belk
Big Lots
IKEA
Staples
Office Depot
OfficeMax
PetSmart
PetCo
Tractor Supply Co.
Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Target open or closed on Christmas Day 2024? What to know