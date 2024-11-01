Target transforms stores into 'Fantastical Forest' to kick off holiday shopping season

Target wants shoppers dreaming of a white – and red – Christmas.

To that end, the retailer is transforming its stores for holiday shopping with a peppermint-striped pathway through a "fantastical forest."

Shoppers will find peppermint swirl-patterned holiday items from tablecloths and napkins to iPhone cases. As they make their way through the store – there will be connected path of peppermint ribbons in the ceiling and peppermint signage on aisle endcaps – they will encounter destinations like the Merry Cherry Chalet, a storefront display of potential gift selections including sweaters, and Candy Cane Corner, stocked with an assortment of holiday treats from Target brand Favorite Day.

Shoppers will find destinations such as the Merry Cherry Chalet in Target this holiday shopping season.

Along with the wintery snow-capped tree iconography, there's also a new animal mascot, Berry the Bear. A 9-foot-tall Berry will grace nine stores across the U.S., and shoppers can buy plush toys, pajamas, blankets and other products.

Berry the Bear and his holiday-themed forest home will also inhabit the Target app. "No matter where you are, if you're on your app, if you're standing in the stores, you're going to be really immersed into this fantastical forest," Target's executive vice president and chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester told USA TODAY.

Berry the Bear will be prevalent throughout Target's Fantastical Forest shopping experience. And a 9-foot-tall Berry will inhabit nine stores across the U.S.

With many stores already transformed – and all scheduled to be done within the next week – Target will kick off its TV and online marketing campaign with a new commercial.

The hero of the spot, a boy named Nico, meets Target mascot Bullseye and is transported to a magical Target store with a real Berry the Bear, a forest of trees and a giant peppermint swirl slide. The action plays out to the tune "Pure Imagination," which appeared in the 1971 movie, "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," sung by British singer-songwriter Sarah Faith Griffiths, who goes by Griff (she opened some dates on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour).

"It's beautiful, whimsical and it's meant to set the stage for the moments and the magic of Target," Sylvester said.

Target strives to make stores a holiday 'experience'

This may be Target's biggest endeavor at creating an in-store experience, but it's not the first. The retailer also transformed its 2,000 stores into "mini-vacation" destinations ahead of Memorial Day.

Target will also have special in-store events in some cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York and Phoenix.

Nov. 9: A Holiday Wishes event; in select stores, you can build your gift list.

Nov. 23-24: A "Wicked" event, timed to the release of the movie, out Nov. 27, with giveaways, treats and free nail art as a gift with purchase.

Nov. 29: A Black Friday celebration with in-store gift wrapping.

Dec. 7: Cookie decorating and other home activities.

Dec. 21-22: Last-minute Glam Gifts event with L’Oréal Paris and Essie nail polish.

As shoppers follow the red-and-white peppermint-striped path throughout Target, they will encounter destinations such as the Holiday Hall.

During the in-store holiday events hosted on Nov. 9, Nov. 29, Dec. 7 and Dec. 21-22, members of the free Target Circle loyalty program will get a free Berry the Bear collectible, while supplies last.

Consumer spending this holiday shopping season is expected to surpass that of 2023 by 2.5% to 3.5%, according to the National Retail Federation.

Berry the Bear will be prevalent throughout Target's Fantastical Forest shopping experience. And a 9-foot-tall Berry will inhabit nine stores across the U.S.

Shopping: For the someone who has everything, check out our splurge-worthy holiday gift ideas

Where to find Target's 9-foot-tall Berry the Bear

Nine of Target's stores will have a 9-foot version of the new mascot Berry the Bear. Expect a line waiting to take selfies with Berry in these stores:

Edina, Minnesota

Fishers, Indiana

Houston, Texas

Jersey City, New Jersey

Newport News, Virginia

Queen Creek, Arizona

Riverview, Florida

Roswell, Georgia

Spring Hill, Tennessee

Berry the Bear plush toys will be available at Target this holiday shopping season.

Target celebrates 'Early Black Friday'

In addition to transforming its stores, Target has also begun rolling out holiday deals. Its Deal of the Day specials start on Friday and run daily through Dec. 24 – find them in the Target app.

Next week, Target kicks off a new three-day Early Black Friday Sale, running Nov. 7-9 (Thursday to Saturday), with "thousands of hot new deals, many up to 50% off," the company announced Wednesday.

Also, starting Sunday, Nov. 3, Target begins weekly deals set to run through the holiday season. The first week of deals (Nov. 3-Nov. 9) includes up to 50% off floorcare and headphones, plus up to 30% off baby gear and select home decor, and buy one, get one 50% off toys including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Find the weekly deals in Target's Weekly Ad each Friday.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Target: Holiday shoppers can explore 'Fantastical Forest'