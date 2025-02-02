Get a taste of travel: How to plan a day trip near you

During a recent visit to Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park, a guide asked our tour group where we were from. One by one, we answered: visitors had come from Florida, Michigan and even Canada to see the longest-known cave system in the world, mapped at 436 miles.

But it was less than a two-hour drive from where I live in Nashville. I took a day trip to the park in late January, which gave me time to take morning and afternoon tours, have lunch at The Lodge at Mammoth Cave, and even stop at Buc-ee’s – a road trip staple – on my way back. I got to the park around 9:30 a.m. and was back home before 6 p.m.

Day trips can offer a taste of travel, providing the chance to explore your region – or beyond – without the commitment and costs of an overnight stay. Here are some tips to make the most of them.

Visitors to Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky tour the cavern, which is the world's longest cave system, on September 29, 2024.

How to find day trip destinations near you

Start by heading to your preferred search engine. General online searches can help travelers find destinations and attractions close enough to visit for the day, said AAA travel advisor Laura Hersey.

Tourism boards can also be “a great resource,” and travelers can often find suggestions based on personal experiences in local social media groups for cities and towns. Other online tools include AAA’s Trip Canvas.

“In fact, you can search 'day trips' on Trip Canvas to browse ideas from different cities,” she told USA TODAY in an email.

The journey can also inform where you go. “Will getting there be part of the adventure, or will the destination be the adventure?” she said. Travelers taking a road trip, for example, could opt to take scenic roads.

If all else fails, travel expert Samantha Brown, host of the TV series “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love,” shared another strategy.

“I always say if you're just looking for yourself, something quick in your own, like, a two-hour sphere to travel to, look for independent bookstores,” she told USA TODAY last month. “That's going to be a magnet for other great shops, cafes, restaurants. If that town or small city supports an independent bookstore, you want to go there.”

What kinds of activities make good day trips?

Hersey recommended activities such as zoos and aquariums; hiking trails; wineries; lakes and beaches; and theme parks, depending on your interests. For the foodies out there, she also suggested creating a “road trip adventure” that incorporates your favorite cuisine with multiple stops.

What modes of transportation are best for a day trip?

“Driving is a great option,” Hersey said. “You can be spontaneous and make stops along the way if you see something that catches your eye.”

However, travelers could also board a train – though that’s easier in some parts of the U.S. than others – and even hop on round-trip flights. I’ve flown from Nashville to New York City and back the same day, which took around two-and-a-half hours each way. I once got an early departing flight and was able to get lunch, meet up with a friend and spend the afternoon hanging out in Bryant Park before heading home.

What should you bring with you on a day-long road trip?

If you do drive, Hersey recommended bringing “a camera to capture the memories,” bottles of water or other beverages and maps or a GPS. Pack sunglasses, sunscreen and a raincoat or umbrella for outdoor activities, and entertainment when traveling with kids.

And don’t forget the other essentials: “Every good road trip should include snacks,” Hersey said.

How do I plan a successful day trip?

Preparation is key.

Familiarize yourself with the destination and what’s on offer there ahead of time, Hersey advised. Look at the weather forecast and traffic before you leave, too, and check the hours of operation and any costs associated with activities.

“Plan your itinerary beforehand, but leave room for spontaneity,” she said.

