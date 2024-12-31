"It Tastes Like Nothing And Feels Like Wax In Your Mouth": People Are Sharing Unpopular Food Opinions, And I'm Curious If You Agree With Any Of Them

There's a reason that they make chocolate and vanilla. People have wildly different preferences when it comes to food, of course. But every now and then, you hear an unpopular culinary opinion that truly shocks you. So redditor u/xSurpriseShawtyx asked, "What’s your controversial food opinion?" Here's some of what people said.

1."Hot sauce doesn't add flavor...it adds heat, which makes good food taste like nothing but the spicy hot sauce. No hot sauce for me, please."

—chelseaf4679417e5 Peter Blottman Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2."Scrambled eggs are best when they're overcooked. I like them firm, toothsome, and a little bit browned. Many celebrity chefs' scrambled egg recipes that I see show the eggs being 'done' when they're still wildly undercooked — loose, glossy, gloopy-looking. Yuck. Give me my burnt eggs."

—Anonymous Hillary Kladke / Getty Images

3."The cookie part of the Oreo is way better than the filling."

—abbie67820 Azonman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4."Chocolate pieces in ice cream taste like nothing and feel like wax in your mouth."

—sk85 Brent Hofacker / Getty Images/500px Plus

5."I resent food. I honestly don't like eating every day. I'd switch to photosynthesis if humanly possible."

—u/I_forgot_to_respond Arman Zhenikeyev / Getty Images

6."I love to eat lemons the way that most people eat oranges. People act like it's crazy, but it’s normal to eat citrus and normal to enjoy sour candy...so why is it abnormal to eat a sour citrus?"

—u/discountFleshVessel Amazing Nature Photography / Getty Images

7."Cheese belongs on pretty much everything, including seafood. Whoever said not to mix seafood and cheese has clearly never tried Parmesan-crusted scallops, lobster mac 'n' cheese, or shrimp Parmesan, just for starters. Totally delightful."

—Hannah Loewentheil Lauripatterson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8."It's a travesty that 'vanilla' is a word used to describe bland or unexciting things. The real thing has such a unique flavor — not to mention, it's actually very expensive, up there with saffron."

—u/jaimenazr Ryan Benyi Photography / Getty Images/Image Source

9."We put way too much pressure on cauliflower to be things that aren’t cauliflower."

—u/prof_dynamite Sbossert / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10."Pickles are disgusting. I hate when restaurants sneak them into a plate so my sandwich or fries are suddenly sitting in salty, green sludge. For the love of God, hold the damn pickles."

—saraho4a20298d2 Nzphotonz / Getty Images

11."Plain Greek yogurt can replace sour cream in literally any recipe and taste indistinguishable or better."

—lexiv Little Hand Images / Getty Images

12."Avocados are overrated. I hate the texture and taste of them. They're like grass-flavored play dough."

—u/jemulle Ondacaracola Photography / Getty Images

13."Let's call it what it is: Meal prepping is just a nicer way of saying you're eating leftovers all week."

—u/diablo1128 Juana Mari Moya / Getty Images

14."The McRib really should stop coming back."

—u/RIPgingerbreadman David Paul Morris / Getty Images

15."Crab is better than lobster. Lobster has always tasted like a less delicious crab dish to me, no matter how expensive, fresh, or well prepared it is."

—u/WiiBowlingAnnouncer Teresa Kopec / Getty Images

16."Sandwiches overstuffed with meat are usually very low quality and screw up the whole bread-to-meat-to-vegetables ratio that makes a sandwich enjoyable in the first place."

—u/TacosDeLucha Photo by Pam Susemiehl / Getty Images

17."Leftover pizza reheated in the microwave is even better than fresh pizza. Frozen, delivery, homemade pizza...it doesn’t matter. Microwaved pizza gets soggy and floppy, just the way I like it."

—u/ercorbin377 Irina Marwan / Getty Images

18."I always use boxed cake mix. It's convenient and it always comes out well. You don't have to worry about precise measurements for all those dry ingredients. Plus, with the time saved by using a boxed mix, you can make your own frosting (since that stuff tastes so much better than the canned junk)."

—RaineLark Yuki Kondo / Getty Images

19."It is completely justifiable to break up with someone who is an excessively picky eater."

20."The shape of the pasta affects the taste of the sauce, and that's just a fact."

—u/Akula0161 Chuck Kahn / Getty Images/EyeEm

21."That hard part of lettuce is disgusting. I will sit and deconstruct a salad to get all the hard middle pieces out. I hate the texture."

—u/PrincessPeach35 Ildar Imashev / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22."Girl Scout cookies are overrated. In fact, they used to be much better...especially the Trefoils."

—u/salamander13 Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

23."Ice cream belongs in a brioche bun, not a cone. It is so much better. This combination is popular in Sicily, where I grew up, but my American friends think I'm out of my mind when I explain this to them."

—u/Dragosteax Sergio Amiti / Getty Images

24."Thousand Island dressing is literally just fancy ketchup that's OK to put on salads."

—u/LochNessMansterLives Moelyn Photos / Getty Images

25."MSG is awesome. I put it in a saltshaker mixed 50-50 with table salt and use it in everything that calls for salt. Pure umami is a game-changing ingredient."

—u/JamesBenjamin76 Penpak Ngamsathain / Getty Images

26."I completely admit that Kraft singles are processed garbage and not 'real' cheese, but there are few things that compare to this fake stuff in a grilled cheese, deli sandwich, or cheeseburger."

—Hannah Loewentheil Tetra Images / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

27."I prefer eating french fries without any condiments whatsoever."

—u/ZenEvadoni Samere Fahim Photography / Getty Images

28."Too much cheese in a dish really, actually, is a thing."

—u/aberrantwinds LauriPatterson / Getty Images

What's your polarizing food opinion that others would probably disagree with? Tell us in the comments.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.