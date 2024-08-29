Taylor Russell wears vintage Chanel in Venice

The 2024 Venice Film Festival is officially underway, and so ends a quiet summer on the red carpet as we prepare for a big dose of celebrity glamour. The opening night of the event saw the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice take place, where Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Monica Bellucci pulled out all the stops, as did Taylor Russell in a very special vintage look.

The actress arrived on the red carpet in a striking, partly sheer design from Chanel's spring/summer 1993 couture collection, which had an exquisite silhouette.

The dress featured a clear PVC bust and corset with floral detail, an exaggerated puffball mini skirt detail with a long white slinky skirt underneath. The design – which was originally seen on Claudia Schiffer on the catwalk – was accessorised with Tiffany & Co earrings and sleek white heeled pumps.

The dress was from the same collection as the gown that Margot Robbie wore to the Met Gala last year, which also featured the PVC corset detail.

Earlier in the day, Russell wore another vintage look, also from the Nineties. She was photographed wearing a structured grey skirt suit from John Galliano's spring/summer 1995 collection, another excellent find, styling it with lace-up mesh heels by Gianvito Rossi and some statement sunnies.

This is not Russell's first outing to the Venice Film Festival, and certainly not her first time choosing something from the archives. In 2022, the actress took home the Marcello Mastroianni Award, which recognises emerging talent, for her role in Bones and All. On the red carpet, she wore another beautiful vintage look, this time a black structured gown from Ralph Lauren's 2007 autumn/winter collection.

Russell is styled by Jahleel Weaver, who also works with Rihanna and Dua Lipa, and clearly has a knack for finding excellent pieces in the archives.

If the rest of Venice continues like this, we have a lot of excellent fashion to look forward to.

