Taylor Swift Embraces London Style In Vivienne Westwood Mini Skirt Set For Eras Tour Wrap Party

Following the cancellation of her Vienna Eras Tour show dates due to a foiled terrorist plot, Taylor Swift and her team are taking extra precautions before her London shows begin on Thursday. But that work has not stopped Swift from having a lighter moment with her team to celebrate their work on the European leg of the Eras Tour, which ends on August 20. DeuxMoi ran photos of Swift leaving her wrap party at members-only club Annabel’s on Monday night.

Swift had a preppy moment sartorially, wearing an olive, red, and magenta plaid blazer and miniskirt set from Vivienne Westwood. She added a ruffly white blouse from the same designer under the three-quarter-sleeve blazer.

The singer accessorised with ankle socks and olive Mary Jane pumps. Beauty-wise, she wore her hair down in loose waves and had on a red lip. You can see photos of her look here.

This isn’t Swift’s first time in a plaid matching set. Back in December, she paired a Stella McCartney gold and black plaid jacket with a matching miniskirt and black top while out in New York City.

Swift is playing her final five European shows in London. Once they wrap on August 20, she will be on a break until mid-October. At that point, she’ll pick her tour up in Miami.

Swift’s tour break will give her a chance to spend some downtime with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who has been in training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs this month. A source told People in early July that Swift is 'going to try to attend as many games as possible,' as his NFL season begins.

Swift will end her Eras Tour on December 8 in Toronto. She confirmed in June that there will be no 2025 dates. She told the crowd at her June 13 Liverpool show, 'I think, you know, a lot of you are like, "How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?" And for me, the celebration of the 100th show, for me, means this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December, like that’s it. And that feels like so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us.'

She added, 'I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore because all I do when I’m not onstage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear and just, really, when I’m not on the stage, I’m dreaming about being back on the stage with you guys.'

