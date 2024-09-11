How Taylor Swift Endorsed Kamala Harris For President

Much to their team's relief, Taylor Swift has finally released a statement declaring that she will be casting her vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the upcoming US presidential election.

In an Instagram post shared to her 283 million followers just minutes after the US presidential debate finished on Tuesday night, Swift said that the Democratic candidate would be the 'warrior' to fight for the rights and causes she believes in.

'As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can,' Swift wrote, adding: 'I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.'

'I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,' she added.

The performer also addressed AI-generated images shared by Donald Trump in late August that falsely depicted Swift and her fans endorsing his campaign for president. She wrote: 'It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.'

In a sucker-punch to the Trump campaign, she signed off 'Childless cat lady', a nod to Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance's comments about the Democratic party being led by 'a bunch of childless cat ladies.'

Swift's clout is not to be overlooked. A survey from last year, which was conducted before the launch of Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour that has since become the highest-grossing tour of all time and cemented her status as a billionaire, found 53% of American adults are fans of Swift and 16% identify as ‘avid’ fans. Her appeal, the survey concluded, stretches far and wide across the political spectrum. She has as many male fans as she does female, and almost as many Republicans as Democrats, including people alive in every one of the five generations that currently comprise society.

In September 2023, Swift posted a message to her Instagram account encouraging her then-272 million followers to register to vote. The post led to more than 35,000 registrations on the non-partisan website Vote.org, a 23% increase on the year before.

Swift also publicly denounced Donald Trump in 2020 ahead of the election in which he was eventually defeated. ‘After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?’ Swift wrote on X. ”When the looting starts the shooting starts”??? We will vote you out in November.’

