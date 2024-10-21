Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced That 'Reputation' Is Coming Sooner Than Expected

For anybody whose personal era is undoubtedly Reputation, you're in for a treat: Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of it may well be coming sooner than expected.

Debuting her new bodysuit at the Eras Tour in Miami on October 18, Swift's sartorial switch-up signalled to her legion of fans that the Taylor's Version of her sixth studio album is well on its way.

The reason that the Swifties have interpreted the star's new Roberto Cavalli costume as a sign of things to come is that, since the Eras Tour commenced in March 2023, every other 'era' of the show has seen multiple costume changes apart from Reputation. It's also the next chronological album that the star is set to re-record after her battle to own her own music.

Several fans of the star on the internet have also pointed out that the giant snake on-stage with the star during her Miami show on October 18 — her first since the end of her summer hiatus — resembled Karyn, the cobra that dominated the stage during her 2018 American Music Awards performance.

'There's literally a Karyn on your chest,' one TikTok user said in their video about the wardrobe change, while another X user commented, 'The most annoying person you know is freaking out about a new reputation bodysuit. It's me. TAYLOR SWIFT HAS A NEW REPUTATION BODYSUIT.'

Swift will conclude her headline-making, billion dollar-making Eras Tour in December with three shows in Vancouver. Her post-Eras Tour plans as yet remain unclear, although it has been suggested that she will take a hiatus and prioritise her relationship with NFL player, Travis Kelce.

Swift will conclude her headline-making, billion dollar-making Eras Tour in December with three shows in Vancouver. Her post-Eras Tour plans as yet remain unclear, although it has been suggested that she will take a hiatus and prioritise her relationship with NFL player, Travis Kelce.





