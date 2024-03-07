Travis Kelce Just Called Taylor Swift ‘The Biggest And Best Thing Possible’

Patrick Smith

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are still going from strength to strength after his team's triumph at the 2024 Super Bowl.

After flying through 17 time zones from Japan to Las Vegas to cheer her boyfriend on in the final game of the season in February, Swift departed America to continue the international leg of her Eras Tour and now Kelce has joined her in Singapore, where she is set to perform six sold-out shows.

Kelce's departure from America comes after the NFL player called Swift 'the biggest and best thing possible' on his New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Jason.

Kelce started by telling his brother about his recent trip to Australia to see Swift, which involved a private tour of Sydney Zoo, which the two were pictured at on February 21.

'There were full on helicopters just flying around,' he said. 'They helicoptered us, well not us. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible.'

Swift sent her private jet to Hawaii from Sydney just the day before their outing to the zoo, amid reports she flew Kelce to Australia to join her on her tour.

Before he headed Down Under, the tight-end dropped a huge hint that he could head to Australia on the most recent episode of New Heights, claiming that he would 'venture to an island real soon' with the best ones being 'south' of America.

Swift has even played her beau some of her newly-confirmed upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, which he called 'unbelievable' during a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl.

'Ok, I have heard some of it. Yes. And it is unbelievable. I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,' the Kansas City Chiefs player told reporters.

Swift was pictured kissing and celebrating with Kelce after his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won against the Baltimore Ravens at the end of January, in turn, meaning that they qualified for the final of the Super Bowl.



Swifties across the world rightfully lost their mind at the pair's PDA as they celebrated. One fan took to X to write, 'this is my favourite rom com,' while another mused, 'Omfg I'm crying' in capital letters.

Kelce's win comes after Swift looked decidedly unimpressed at the Golden Globes when the ceremony's host, Jo Koy, made a dig about her and Kelce.

'The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?' Koy said. 'At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.'

The camera then panned to Swift, who was up for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award for her Eras concert film and who did not look too amused by the quip. She bit her lip, took a sip of her drink, and looked away.

Of course, the couple have continued to go from strength to strength since they start dating last summer. Before spending Christmas together, they were spotted in December at the Christmas-themed Miracle Pop-Up Bar in Kelce's home of Kansas City. In fan images shared to social media, Swift can be seen talking to Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, who the Eras star has become firm friends with of late.

The pair's outing comes after Taylor Swift's usually tight-lipped publicist, Tree Paine, responded to long-discussed rumours that Swift secretly married her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Responding to the rumours, which were perpetuated by internet gossip sleuth Deux Moi, Paine wrote on X: 'Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.'

Earlier in the day, DeuxMoi had shared a blind item sent in by someone speculating that Swift's track, 'You're Losing Me,' was inspired by a miscarriage that had caused a rift between the now-exes. (The post has since been deleted from DeuxMoi's Instagram following Paine's tweet.)

Seemingly responding to Paine in another since-deleted post, DeuxMoi wrote: 'Well I make zero dollars from lying... can publicists say the same. Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain & trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologise to Taylor.'

Swift and Conversations With Friends star Alwyn reportedly broke up in 2022 after six years together, and she has since moved on with NFL player, Travis Kelce.

In honour of her new relationship, the Love Story singer has been cementing her status with Kelce during her Eras tour. In a performance in Buenos Aires earlier this year, Swift swapped out the lyric in Karma originally written for her Alwyn with the line: 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.'

Shortly after the internet was sent into overdrive by Kelce's reaction to Swift's performance, other videos then began circulating showing the singer running off stage at the end of her performance and into the NFL player's arms.



The PDA comes after Gigi Hadid, a core member of the 'Swift Squad', took to Instagram to set the record straight on how her and Swift's friends really feel about her new relationship.

The model addressed the rumours by commenting on the offending post of Perez Hilton's, which claimed that Hadid 'doesn't agree with the way' Swift is conducting her relationship.

'I'm a couple days late to this tag,' Hadid wrote. 'But didn't the press try this last week w Selena [Gomez]? Let it be...we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.'

Swift has also made friends with the WAGs of the Chiefs team. The girlfriend of Kelce's teammate Mecole Hardman Jr, Chariah Gordon, shared a picture to Instagram, which showed Swift kissing Kelce on the cheek after his team's win against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this year. Needless to say that Swifties promptly expressed their excitement at the pair's PDA.

Swift and Kelce, according to a report in US Weekly, ‘talk every day’ and are spending lots of time together in private as well as at his games, which Swift is a newly established VIP attendee of. ‘Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,’ another source confirmed to US Weekly. ‘They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.’

The pop star and her new beau have been pictured attending a clutch of VIP events together of late. Recently, they were pictured attending Catch Steak in New York City before slipping into the Saturday Night Live afterparty together.

'Taylor and Travis were there all night and they were so smiley, they were so happy,' a source told PEOPLE. 'They were so talkative. They were really fun. They talked to every single person in the room that talked to them.'

The following night, the happy couple were also photographed exiting New York City's The Waverly Inn, after heading out for another dinner date together.

The football player spoke on his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights following their outing about his weekend date with Swift, denying claims that he pushed her security guard out of the way on Saturday night.

'I didn’t push him,' Travis clarified, via E!. 'I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him. If I would’ve pushed him, he probably would’ve turned around and tased me.'

When asked whether he ever feels like security guard himself with his new partner, he noted: 'I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense of like I’m a man in the situation. I’m, like, protective, yeah, for sure. You always kinda have that feeling or that self-awareness, I guess.'

The athlete also addressed clips of Swift talking to his father, Ed Kelce, at a recent game, with the singer's new flame joking: 'Taylor talking to Dad, you already know, you know Dad like I know Dad, this is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible, I felt terrible for Taylor.'

The rumour mill first went into overdrive about the pair being together after Swift attended her first NFL game at the end of September between Travis’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears, which sent the internet into overdrive. Swift was spotted in a VIP box with Kelce's mother, Donna, before being seen exiting the venue of the game arm-in-arm with Travis. And she hasn't missed one of his games since, most recently attending her third in the space of a month.

While watching the game, Swift was spotted cleaning the luxury box while clutching bottles and cups to be discarded, which fans filmed and posted videos of to TikTok. In one video, Swift was called a ‘polite queen’ and a ‘sweet human’, while another wrote, 'Taylor is cleaning up the suite,' before calling her 'an angel'.

Rumours of Swift and Kelce's relationship first began swirling after Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he was disappointed that he didn't have the chance to meet Swift and gift her a friendship bracelet during her stop in Kansas City on her Eras tour.

In July, an insider close to Swift confirmed to People that the Bad Blood singer was 'single' after being linked to The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy, for a brief period after her split from actor, Joe Alwyn, following six years of dating.

