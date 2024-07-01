Taylor Swift Paid Tribute To Ireland And Travis Kelce In The Most Stylish Way

As if singing and dancing for three-and-a-half hours straight on every night of her stratospherically popular Eras Tour so far hasn't been quite enough, Taylor Swift has just gone and delighted her legions of fans even further at her Dublin show.

Ever the crowd-pleaser, the singer took to the Aviva Stadium stage over the weekend and surprised concert-goers by sporting a sartorial tribute to Ireland. During the 1989 section of her concert, Taylor switched things up by emerging in a sparkly look featuring the colours of the Irish flag, made up of an orange crop top and green mini-skirt, with matching boots and microphone to boot. Naturally, the crowd went absolutely wild.

And while fans sadly weren't treated to another on-stage cameo from ultimate hype boyfriend Travis Kelce, the particularly eagle-eyed did notice that Taylor may have been wearing a subtle tribute to him at the same Dublin concert, too.

As she performed her greatest hits on stage, fans pointed out that the 34-year-old singer was wearing a diamond and gold ring featuring two Ts on it, reflecting the couple's initials. Many wondered whether the Tiffany & Co. design was a gift from Kelce himself, or simply Taylor's own way of paying stylish tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs player in his absence.

Neither theory has been confirmed, but we're pretty sure that Taylor's choice of jewellery won't have been a mere coincidence. Here's hoping we're treated to another kind of diamond ring on her finger soon, too...



