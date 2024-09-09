Taylor Swift Wore A Cream Floral Gown To Attend A Wedding With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken a serious next step in their relationship, transcending their matching friendship bracelets and on-stage appearances. Shortly after jetting cross-country and coordinating date night outfits, the couple stepped out in New York City to attend a wedding together, solidifying their shared 'Lover' era.

On Saturday, the pair arrived at the wedding of model Karen Elson and Lee Foster, the owner of Electric Lady Studios. Both the singer and her newly-mustachioed beau were dressed to the nines: Kelce, for his part, wore a black short-sleeved button-up with black pants and shoes. Swift, on the other hand, opted for a gown that many would likely hesitate to wear to someone else’s wedding.

PTR/Star Max

Clad in cream, the star wore a linen Zimmerman dress with a scalloped neck and hemline. Cutouts at the waist revealed a sliver of skin, while the back of the garment laced up into a corset. A full skirt, decorated with a scattered floral print, added a much-needed pop of colour to the romantic ivory gown. Swift added an extra 'something blue' to her look with a pleated sky-blue pouch that boasted a lacy trim and print. A pair of nude Christian Louboutin heeled sandals rounded out her ensemble.

The 'Bejeweled' singer showed off the back of her gown by wearing her blonde hair up in a tousled bun with wispy bangs, and accentuated her features with black eyeliner and her signature red lipstick. She accessorised her look further with a gold and diamond lariat necklace, as well as sparkly drop earrings and dainty gold bracelets. She clasped Kelce’s hand as they walked into the wedding venue together.

Later in the night, the couple were joined by other stars including Rosalía and Lana Del Rey. While the Spanish singer had a monochromatic moment with a slinky off-the-shoulder black dress, Del Rey slipped into a blue halter-neck gown with a floral appliqué detail, toting along her rumoured boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene.

