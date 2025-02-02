Taylor Swift's secret for thick, healthy hair is now on sale for $6 at Amazon

Say what you will about Taylor Swift (I'd say mostly good things!) but the singer has incredible hair. It's shiny, her bangs are enviably thick, and whether it's straight, curled, in an up 'do or left hanging long, her hair always looks amazing. To be fair, the mega star's tresses are easy to overlook — we're all too busy scrutinizing every other aspect of her appearance, from her red lips to the underwear she wears on the cover of The Tortured Poets Department album (they're from the Row). But through it all, Swift's hair remains healthy and strong. Among her secrets to maintaining it? It's not some $60 leave-in treatment or even an elite shampoo, but instead a set of silky scrunchies.

We love when beauty products used by the rich and famous are affordable for us regular folks. Case in point: Taylor Swift's silky hair trick is now marked down to $6, the lowest price I've ever seen. But you'd better act fast — this deal is only good for a few hours.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

No surprise here: Taylor's actual scrunchies are a pricey set made from mulberry silk, but we have it on good authority (41,000+ five-star reviews and counting) that these satin lookalikes are gentle on your strands and deliver the same hair-smoothing results. Right now, they're down to just $1.20 each.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Silk and satin scrunchies have long been heralded as a hair miracle by stylists and beauty experts alike. Whether you use them to maintain a loose bun while you sleep or to style during the day, they contain myriad hair-health benefits. Unlike harsh elastic bands, these scrunchies can lessen hair breakage and loss, help prevent frizz and keep your coif smooth overnight. Because they are low-tug, they can help you avoid the headaches and discomfort of too-tight ponytails (a real thing!). And, since they're ultra-easy to remove, they keep your hair from breaking and splitting.

In a 2022 video originally released on TikTok, Taylor can be seen with a silk scrunchie worn casually on her wrist, a reminder that this is a woman who's developed good taste in most things — from boyfriends to music to the simple tool she uses to protect her hair.

What reviewers say 💬

More than 41,000 Amazon reviewers have given these satin scrunchies a five-star rating, with many fans praising them for saving their strands.

Pros 👍

"Great for reducing breakage," said one reviewer. "I'm almost 40 and I need to hold onto every hair I have in my head! Regular elastic hair bands were pulling my hair out or leaving crazy creases in my hair. I got these to see if they would help reduce the breakage [and] fallout and they've made a huge difference! They hold my mom-buns perfectly and they don't take a clump of my hair with them when I take them out! Highly recommend!"

"Fewer split ends," said another. "I started using these scrunchies, as well as a silk bonnet while sleeping, and have had significantly fewer split ends developing. I have to wear my hair up for work, and these scrunchies are so much more comfortable than the regular hair ties I've been using for years. Will definitely be purchasing more in the future!"

Adding to the chorus of adoration, another fan said, "They're so soft and gentle on my hair, preventing breakage and creases. Plus, they come in beautiful colors and patterns, adding a stylish touch to any hairstyle. Definitely a must-have for anyone who wants to protect their hair while still looking chic!"

Cons 👎

While these scrunchies enjoy many accolades, there are some critiques, including a less-than-stretchy rubber band, which can be a problem for extra-thick hair.

"Holds well, but I would say its only downside is that the elastic inside is not super stretchy. Although I've noticed a lot of elastics are not super stretchy anymore either. I guess perhaps it's a process in the manufacturer that everyone is using to cut costs?" said one reviewer.

"Will do the job in a pinch, but they don't get very tight and ponies/buns slip — especially in thicker fine hair," said a shopper.

What about Taylor Swift's splurgy silk scrunchies? 🤑

Want to really treat yourself? Here's what the reviewers have to say.

"The best," raves one five-star fan. "Worth the money. They are so comfortable. I sleep with them in and they don't pull my hair."

Another satisfied customer calls them "perfect" and here's why: "I have very long hair and needed something less damaging than those little plastic ties. ... They're very gentle and I don't have to worry about any of my hair getting tangled in them or broken when I take them out."

And this assured reviewer explains the silk-scrunchie phenomenon most succinctly: "Pricey, but worth it."

Amazon Slip Silk Large Scrunchies, 3-Pack $40 Made of 100% high-quality mulberry silk, these scrunchies easily glide on and off hair, leaving zero damage and no visible elastic marks. This set includes black, pink and tan but other colors are available (prices vary). $40 at Amazon

An inexpensive silk scrunchie alternative

Don't have $40 to drop on hair ties, but you want real silk? Fear not! these replacements work just as well at a seriously budget-friendly price.

Amazon Olesilk Silk Scrunchies $10 with Prime This well-priced mulberry silk version strikes a balance between Taylor-level splurge and their satin counterparts. These come in packs of three in several color combinations, but you can never go wrong with basic black. with Prime $10 at Amazon

