Teachers Are Sharing What Screams "Unlimited Screen Time" In Students, And It's Eye-Opening

Recently, Reddit user u/itwasobviouslyburke turned to the Ask Teachers subreddit to ask, "What screams 'I have unlimited screen time' in students?"

Their post continues: "I’m especially interested in the elementary/middle school teachers’ [opinions] on what behaviors you notice in kids these days that make it glaringly obvious they have constant screen access. Do you feel [the constant screen access] exacerbates executive dysfunction?" Marco_piunti / Getty Images

While screens aren't exactly new — I mean, almost everyone's grown up watching television — they're not quite the same as they used to be, either. In the words of Reddit user u/Working_Early, "30 years ago you didn't have a TV in your pocket that you could play video games on, and have an ever-present social square."

Shironosov / Getty Images

Putting on a TV show can be a huge help for parents who just need a break, but too much screen time has a significant effect on kids' cognitive ability as they grow older. Teachers answering u/itwasobviouslyburke's question had a lot of insight on the matter, so here are their most interesting responses:

1."It's funny; I was just talking about the Chromebooks with my co-teacher. This year, if we had a little extra time at the end of the lessons, I'd give the kids a bit of free time. I realized the kids were always going on the Chromebooks with headphones."

"Sometimes, they would come [into] the room, and before class started, be on games already. They hardly touched the board games and other stuff I had. "So, we decided next year free time will be without Chromebooks. I had one [student who] couldn't even put it under his desk; when I asked him, he actually hugged it. It's really an addiction." —u/ElectionProper8172 Aire Images / Getty Images

2."Free time [in my classroom] is always without screens. Kids have imagination still, they should use it. Honestly, it enhances the quality of one's life to have a playful imagination, be able to imagine with friends, and play out little kid drama."

"If I let kids play games on computers, they're all in their own zones. If I put out Legos and marble run and chess, or even just paper and [arts and] crafts, they are all sharing and talking and working together, making up stories, getting into little dramatic fights, going into time out. "All that shit is taken for granted, for most of human existence. But [in] the last 20 to 30 years... kids [don't always] get to do this kind of playtime unless it is explicitly scheduled. "It's depressing; our future's frontal lobe is getting bent over by TikTok." —u/Locuralacura Frazao Studio Latino / Getty Images

3."Sleeping all the time because they were up all night gaming or scrolling."

—u/Glum_Ad1206

4."I teach Pre-k, and the number of parents [who] are shocked by [bad] behaviors because 'They never do this at home!' Well, at home they never have to interact with anyone because they're always staring at a screen, sooooo..."

—u/Cookie_Brookie Jun / Getty Images

5."My [middle schoolers] are gonna cry today: NO CHROMEBOOKS WHILE WE WATCH A MOVIE THE REST OF THE WEEK. (It’s testing week.) I removed screens for the rest of the week due to a student calling me a literal slur over it. Hard R."

—u/Key-Response5834

6."Yesterday we had a water day at my school in the afternoon. They had these huge inflatables, but they were all wet rides like a bouncy house with water, a giant water slide, etc. They also had lots of water-related games. If I was a kid, I would have played without stopping. Several of our students were simply not able to play."

"They whined about being bored and wanted to go inside, even begging me to leave my station and take them inside. 'Ms. Ride, this is boring. Can you take us inside to your room?' "Finally they found a platform on the field and sat there on their phones for most of the three hours. "Not being able to engage in or enjoy non-screen activities screams 'I have unlimited screen time.'" —u/we_gon_ride Vcg / VCG via Getty Images

7."High school teacher here: [students assume] that they know so much more about technology and computers than adults, [but] really they just know more about crappy social media apps and some about web use. They have no clue how to save a file to a specific location or use a simple spreadsheet."

—u/John082603 Julia Corrigan

8."[Saying] 'My hand hurts' [while] trying to write one paragraph or cut a square with scissors... These are second graders."

—u/Locuralacura Keiko Iwabuchi / Getty Images

9."Parroting video phrases (especially ones that are above their maturity level) and telling me they are bored within seconds of downtime. The kids don’t know what to do with themselves without an iPad."

—u/rachelk321

10."Watch how they act when their access to computers/phones/iPads is cut off. We had a major internet outage: no signal and no Wi-Fi. The kids with decent parents groaned, pouted for a minute, and found something else to do. The kids with unlimited screen time had a complete meltdown for hours."

"Teenagers screaming, literal tears, tantrums and complete regression to toddler behavior." —u/ElfPaladins13 Synthetic-exposition / Getty Images

11."To me, it screams apathy. The ones [who] don't have a screen in their face are the kids [who] are capable of critical thinking and engaging in learning. The others can't focus for more than five minutes without finding some kind of dopamine hit from a Chromebook game or their phones."

—u/Expert-Sir-4716

12."The ones [who] talk constantly. They watch these streamers [and] reaction videos in which the narrator never stops talking."

"They don't know how to hold a conversation, sit and listen, or even try to mentally process something before opening their mouth." —u/spoooky_mama Mehmet Algin / Getty Images

13."Inability to separate from a device without melting down. Inability to socialize appropriately with adults or other children. Lower academic performance. Sleepy. Unable to regulate emotions. Developmentally behind in general."

—u/Sudden_Raccoon2620 Hanamirae / Getty Images

14."The ones who are bored every recess and won't touch any of the playground equipment [or] gear — just complain the whole time that they're bored. Also, the ones who super struggle to engage in quiet, independent activity that does not involve a screen."

—u/Consistent-Many6191 Aire Images / Getty Images

15."It’s bad enough with adults but everything is so much more intense when you’re a kid. I’m addicted for sure. Can’t imagine how strong the addiction is for them."

—u/My-Cooch-Jiggles

16."I teach middle school. Significantly reduced attention span is a big indicator, and so is total desensitization to racism, sexism, violence, and sex."

"These students will try to be funny by saying the most shocking and pornographic things I’ve ever heard and not even fully realize how weird and hurtful they’re being. Also, the pornographic moaning in the middle of class is a big deal." —u/goodluckskeleton Renata Hamuda / Getty Images

17.From a parent: "I'm trying so hard to keep my toddler son’s life as screen-free as possible and the number one obstacle to that is my own mindless reach for my phone any time I sit down."

"He started noticing me scrolling when he was around 6 months [old] and got really interested in it around 10 months, so now I try to keep it away completely except at naptime, but then naptime hits and I’m like a junkie who’s been waiting hours for a fix (currently four minutes into nap as I type this). "I feel so lucky that smartphones weren’t even a thing until I was a full-blown adult, because if I’m this bad now I can’t even imagine how I would function if someone had handed me a tablet the day I turned 2 and never looked back. "I don’t even know how we’re supposed to try to raise kids to function with limited screen time when half the kindergartens in our area are passing out tablets or Chromebooks before the kids can read or add or write their own name with a pencil on paper." —u/Unable_Pumpkin987 Jelena Danilovic / Getty Images

18."Those [who] can't make it 10-15 minutes into a movie. Movie day at the end of the year was such a reward when I was in school (and I actually remember a lot from watching those films in a critical way). I have so many kids who genuinely cannot sit still or stay off their phone/laptop for more than 15 minutes. These are seniors by the way."

—u/Potential_Fishing942

19."Not thinking to read written instructions."

—u/hanners87

20."Middle school: some are so addicted to staring at a screen they look at you like you did horrible violence to them when you flip the laptop closed. You’ve told them to close it nicely and they just CANNOT detach from the screen, so you walk over and close it and they lose it!"

—u/springvelvet95 Fatcamera / Getty Images

21."Screaming and punching tables every time they’re asked to do work pencil-and-paper instead of on a computer or even merely to just put a computer away. Yes, I have a student who’s really like this. And yes, they are too old for tantrums. They’re 11."

—u/Plus_Molasses8697

22.And finally: "I remember in 2011 going to my friend's school where they gave everyone a MacBook and unfettered access to the internet. I was blown away at how little they did. I went to every class with him and they were so wild compared to my high school where you couldn’t have your phone out."

—u/podcasthellp Kadirkaplan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you're a teacher or a parent with an observation about children and screen time — whether they're your student, your kid, or your kid's friend — feel free to comment about it down below. I'm interested to hear the conversation!