Tecovas’ New Western Sandals Aren’t Your Average Summer Slide

Western wear has infiltrated the fashion mainstream, and we’re not talking just about cowboy boots and fringed jackets. Everywhere you look, there are rodeo-ready, cowboy-inspired flourishes and designs on runways and everyday wear. Thanks to one of our favorite bootmakers of the moment, Tecovas, we now have a Western sandal to slide our feet into this summer. The Carmen is the brand’s first slide sandal and the perfect summer surrogate for heavy cowboy boots.

As the maker and purveyor of bestsellers like the traditional and timeless The Annie Boot and more adventurous, modern designs like The Georgia bootie, we’re not surprised the Texas-based brand launched a cowgirl-inspired sandal for the warmer seasons.

Tecovas Carmen Sandals

The Carmen comes in three anything-but-ordinary materials and hides: a colorful python, a buttery soft ostrich, and an exotic lizard. The hand-crafted square-toe sandal is not only an eye-catching addition to any shoe—or boot—collection, but it’s also a surprisingly comfortable, super breathable statement piece with built-in flexibility, cushion, and durability designed for all-day comfort.

It’s a versatile piece that looks great with something simple like shorts and a tee or dressed up in your summer finest.

Buy Tecovas Carmen Sandals at Tecovas, $245

Western wear enthusiasts or those looking for an elevated summer sandal built to last will appreciate the modernity of this sandal, which remains true to the classic traditions of bootmaking while pushing the fashion envelope.

If this Tecovas sandal catches your eye, act fast; there are limited sizes of The Carmen left in stock, so snag this coveted shoe before it’s too late.

