Tell us your bridesmaid confessions

Being asked to be a bridesmaid can be a honour, a privilege – and very expensive. Increasingly, the bridal party are being asked to pay for professional hair and make-up, as well as a dress or shoes – in addition to the often astronomical cost of attending a hen do or bachelorette party.

Recently, a Reddit user went viral after revealing that her cousin had asked guests to pay $300 each to attend her bridal shower. Many agreed that the request was unreasonable – but such experiences are not uncommon. With this in mind, we want to hear your bridesmaid confessions: has being a bridesmaid ever cost you a small fortune? Or have you had to deal with a bride making other outlandish requests? Tell us about it (anonymously) below.

